Just Married. Isha Ambani And Anand Piramal; First Pics Are Out

First photo of newly- weds Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal.

Billionaire Mukesh and Nita Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani got married to industrialist Ajay Piramal's son Anand Piramal on Thursday evening. The first pictures of the newly-weds are out. The grand event at the Ambani's -storey home 'Antilia' in Mumbai was attended by some of the biggest faces from politics, Bollywood, sports and business. The couple's wedding outfits were colour-coordinated. While Isha chose a golden Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla lehenga, the groom wore a beige sherwani.

The guest list were former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former president Pranab Mukherjee, Sharad Pawar, Rajnath Singh, Mamata Banerjee, Maneka Gandhi, N Chandrababu Naidu, Rajinikanth, HD Deve Gowda, Vijay Rupani, Suresh Prabhu and P Chidambaram.

During the pre-wedding celebrations held in Rajasthan's Udaipur since last week, guests were treated to dazzling performances from the likes of American pop sensation Beyonce Knowles, Salman Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Karan Johar and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

The photos and dance videos of the grand festivities are viral online, with many calling it the "wedding of the year".