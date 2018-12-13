Just Married. Isha Ambani And Anand Piramal; First Pics Are Out

Isha Ambani And Anand Piramal's Wedding: Isha Ambani, daughter of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, got married to Anand Piramal, son of industrialist Ajay Piramal in a grand ceremony at Ambani residence Antilia.

All India | Edited by | Updated: December 13, 2018 07:58 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Just Married. Isha Ambani And Anand Piramal; First Pics Are Out

First photo of newly- weds Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal.


New Delhi: 

Billionaire Mukesh and Nita Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani got married to industrialist Ajay Piramal's son Anand Piramal on Thursday evening. The first pictures of the newly-weds are out. The grand event at the Ambani's -storey home 'Antilia' in Mumbai was attended by some of the biggest faces from politics, Bollywood, sports and business. The couple's wedding outfits were colour-coordinated. While Isha chose a golden Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla lehenga, the groom wore a beige sherwani.

The guest list were former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former president Pranab Mukherjee, Sharad Pawar, Rajnath Singh, Mamata Banerjee, Maneka Gandhi, N Chandrababu Naidu, Rajinikanth, HD Deve Gowda, Vijay Rupani, Suresh Prabhu and P Chidambaram.

During the pre-wedding celebrations held in Rajasthan's Udaipur since last week, guests were treated to dazzling performances from the likes of American pop sensation Beyonce Knowles, Salman Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Karan Johar and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

The photos and dance videos of the grand festivities are viral online, with many calling it the "wedding of the year".

o7bqrcm

Anand and Isha have been long-time friends and both the families have known each other for over four decades.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Isha AmbaniAnand PiramalIsha Ambani Anand Piramal wedding

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live TVTamil NewsHOP LiveEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain Status

................................ Advertisement ................................