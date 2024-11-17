'Is It Still Diwali?' Asks Karisma Kapoor As She Indulges In Rasmalai And Jalebi

Karisma Kapoor enjoyed rasmalai and jalebi. (Photo Credit: Instagram/@therealkarismakapoor)

Diwali is hands down one of the most awaited festivals in India, right? It's the perfect time to catch up with friends and family, surrounded by love, great food, and plenty of sweets. While the official celebrations might be over, Karisma Kapoor isn't quite ready to let go of the festive spirit. She recently gave us a sneak peek of her dessert indulgence on Instagram Stories, and let's just say, it's definitely going to make you crave something sweet too! If you follow her, you know she's always sharing her foodie moments, and of course, she made sure to update us when she was enjoying those delicious treats. After seeing it, you'll probably be craving some sweets yourself!

So, what did Karisma Kapoor treat herself to? None other than the classic favourites - rasmalai and jalebi! The photo shows a bowl of creamy rasmalai alongside a plate of crispy, warm jalebis. The caption in the photo read, "Is it still Diwali?" suggesting she's not quite ready to say goodbye to her sweet treats. You can see her full story here:

Well, her love for jalebi seems to be a constant. Earlier, Karisma Kapoor shared a glimpse of her poha and jalebi indulgence while she was in Indore. The actress updated her Instagram family about her foodie adventure by posting a series of pictures from her trip. In one of the pictures, Karisma can be seen taking a big bite of a juicy, crispy jalebi while holding a plate full of poha. In the next slide, we get a close-up shot of the drool-worthy plate. Read all about it here.

There was another time when Karisma treated herself to some yummy cupcakes to satisfy her sweet tooth. She gave her Instagram followers a peek into her Sunday brunch spread. Karisma enjoyed a chocolate cupcake made with whole grain flour, a buttermilk cupcake topped with blackberry frosting, and a brown sugar almond meringue. Want to know more? Read here.

