Is Going Gluten-Free Healthy For People Not Allergic To Gluten? Here’s The Answer

According to a new research published in the journal Nature Communications, a diet low in gluten or a gluten-free diet may not only benefit people allergic to it, but also those who avoid its consumption for health-sake. The study says that it may be healthy depending on which gluten-free foods you choose, how often you eat them and whether your other food choices are healthy. Gluten is a type of protein found in wheat, rye and barley. A gluten-free diet is generally recommended for people with celiac disease or gluten insensitivity, but it is said there is little evidence that a gluten-free diet offers any particular health benefits.

The study published in Digestive Diseases and Sciences looked at the risk for heart disease and metabolic syndrome among people without celiac disease who followed a gluten-free diet. Researchers found that while there was an association between those on the diet and lower body-mass index, there was no significant difference in the risk for heart disease and metabolic syndrome. Another study published in the journal The BMJ suggested that long-term consumption of gluten was not associated with a risk of cardiovascular disease. The researchers of the study also noted that gluten-free diet should not be recommended for heart-disease prevention in people without gluten allergy or celiac disease.

What Are The Sources Of Gluten-Free Diet?

A gluten-free diet has foods that do not contain any element of wheat, rye or barley. These grains, which are common ingredients in most breads and pastas, are the obvious sources of gluten. But, did you know that gluten could be hidden in everyday products like sauces and packaged soups as these ingredients are also used as thickening agents? Yes, that's right! So, if you are thinking about going gluten-free, then apart from these tossing these products away, you will also have to cut out on soy sauce and malt products like beer.

Cons Of Going Gluten-Free

There is a chance you may gain weight from eating gluten-free products, which often contain high levels of sugar and fat.

Cutting on gluten foods may reduce your carbohydrate intake.

Most gluten foods are rich in fibre, which helps boost your digestive health. Going gluten-free may only end up leading to digestive issues.

The lack of fibre and good carbs in your diet can lead to weight gain.

It is best to consult your dietitian or nutritionist, who can alter your low-gluten or gluten-free diet plan. If you are suffering from celiac disease or gluten allergy, make sure you have consulted your doctor.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.