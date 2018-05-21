Intermittent Fasting May Lead To Higher Risk Of Diabetes; Tips To Lose Weight In A Healthy Way

According to a study, intermittent fasting diet, which has been gaining traction to lose weight, is actually known to lead to higher risk of diabetes. This popular diet consists of fast days where one drastically restricts their calorie intake, to a quarter of the daily dose or less and feast days, where the person dieting can eat whatever they please. Also known as a fad diet, intermittent fasting has become popular in recent years, due to its suggested benefits of increasing lifespan. However, according to a study presented at the European Society of Endocrinology annual meeting, dieting practise may have serious consequences for a person's metabolism.

A study was conducted by the researchers on adult rats over a three-month period. Although the rats' body weight and food intake decreased as expected over the study period, the amount of fat tissues in their abdomen actually increased. Furthermore, the cells of the pancreas that release insulin showed damage, which the presence of increased levels of free radicals and markers of insulin resistance were also detected.

The researchers claimed that this is the first study to show that despite weight loss, intermittent fasting diets may actually damage the pancreas and affect insulin function in normal healthy individuals that could lead to diabetes and other serious health conditions. Moreover, the researchers suggested that obese or overweight people who opt for intermittent fasting diets may already have insulin resistance, so although this diet may lead to early, rapid weight loss, in the long term there could be potentially serious damaging effects to their health, such as the development of type-2 diabetes.

Here are a few tips to help you lose weight in a healthy way.

1. Make sure you include protein in every meal

Protein makes for an essential part of a healthy diet; however, having protein at all meal times may accelerate weight loss. It leaves you feeling fuller for long and further helps lower your total body fat. Load up on almonds, cashews, nuts, pistachios, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, flax seeds, lentils, et al.

2. Cut down the intake of refined carbohydrates and sugars

All refined carbohydrates can break down in to your body to produce sugar, which in turn may cause the blood sugar levels to rise. These foods also make you retain water and cause bloating, which is something you want to avoid in case you want to lose weight.

3. Say no to processed foods

Make sure you read the labels that say additives, MSG, preservatives, artificial colours and anything you cannot pronounce. These foods are completely full of sodium and such few nutrients that won't do any good.

4. Do not stay idle

It is not just your diet that will help you lose weight in a healthy way, but also how you choose to keep yourself physically active through the day. Engage in at least 30 minutes of exercise or your favourite sport that will help stimulate weight loss.

5. Sleep well

Sleep helps rejuvenate and restores your body. According to a study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition found that when people were starved of sleep, late night snacking increased and they were more likely to crave high-carb foods. Insufficient sleep impacts your hunger and fullness hormones.

6. Do not touch fried foods

Skip all fried foods like French fries, spring rolls, chips, et al. All these foods have trans-fats, which increase inflammation and free radical damage.