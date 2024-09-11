Infestation, Lack Of Records And More Violations Found At Tiffin Centres And Hostels In Ashok Nagar, Hyderabad

More food safety inspections were conducted in Hyderabad (Photo Credit: X/ cfs_telangana)
The task force representing Telangana's Food Safety Commissioner visited Hyderabad's Ashok Nagar on September 9, 2024. This time, the team did not inspect food establishments like restaurants and cloud kitchens. Rather, they focused on tiffin centres and hostels in the area. At Padmavathi Tiffins in Ashoknagar, the officials found unlabelled food items, patchy flooring, water stagnation, unclean drains, live cockroach infestation (in the store room), rat burrows (and possible rodent infestation) and other problems. The windows did not have closely fitted insect-proof screens. Raw food items were stored directly on the floor. The food handlers were not wearing aprons and hair caps. There was a bad odour in the kitchen premises. The team noted that the washroom was "attached to the grinding area" with the door being open and thus deemed unhygienic. The establishment had not displayed a copy of its FSSAI licence on the premises. Its pest control records and Medical fitness certificates were also unavailable.
Another tiffin centre in Ashok Nagar was inspected by the officials. They found that Sri Sidhi Vinayaka Udupi Tiffins was operating without an FSSAI license. Medical fitness and pest control records were not available with the FBO [Food Business Operator]. At the establishment, they discovered uneven flooring, flaky plaster on walls, spoilt tomatoes in the store room and unhygienic conditions in the kitchen. They noted that the premises were "not close-fitted with insect-proof screens," Some of the cooked and semi-prepared food items did not have labels. Additionally, those handling the food were found without hair caps and aprons.
The task force visited My Home Luxury Girls Hostel in Ashok Nagar on the same day. They discovered that the business was operational without an FSSAI license. Records for pest control and medical fitness documents were not available. The team observed a live cockroach infestation in the kitchen. They found synthetic food colours and discarded them. They found that the food inside the fridge did not have covering and labels. The windows lacked insect-proof screens.
Another hostel inspected by the task force was Chetan PG for Boys. The officials made note of open dustbins, food handlers without hair caps, live cockroach infestation in the kitchen and windows without the requisite insect-proof screens. The establishment's pest control records and medical fitness certificates were not found.
Inspections conducted at Balaji Darshan in Ashok Nagar yielded a long list of violations. The officials discovered water stagnation, patchy flooring, open dustbins, a broken ceiling, lack of insect-proof screens, food handlers without aprons and hair caps, etc. Green chillies were stored directly on the floor. Food items in the refrigerator were not labelled and did not have lids. A grinding area in the kitchen and the washroom were hygienic, as per the task force. A copy of the establishment's FSSAI license copy was not displayed on the premises. The Medical Fitness Certificates and Pest Control Records were not available.
