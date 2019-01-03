Indigestion Problem? Give Your Digestion A Boost With Stir-Fried Vegetables

Who doesn't wish to have a healthy digestive system? A healthy and sound digestive system is key to good health and even weight loss. Our diet plays a crucial role in promoting or degrading digestive health. Consuming green vegetables that contain fibre in good amounts may help to a great extent in feeding the good bacteria in the gut. According to the book, 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House, "Eating plenty of fresh, young, green vegetables is a good way to cleanse the body." A bowlful of asparagus with mint and chives can help in boosting digestion. The book 'Healing Foods' notes, "Asparagus stimulates the digestion by acting as a prebiotic. It also contains compounds that have an anti-inflammatory effect, so it is beneficial if you have high blood pressure and blood sugar imbalance. Young mint and chives gently invigorate the body."



Here's How You Can Make Stir-Fried Vegetables At Home:



Ingredients:



Olive Oil - 1 tbsp

Asparagus - 200 grams, cut into pieces

Snow Peas - 100 grams

Wild garlic - 50 grams

Spinach leaves - 100 grams

Raspberry Vinegar - 1 tbsp

Mint leaves - 1 tbsp

Chives - 1 tbsp, chopped



Method:



To begin with, take a pan and add olive oil to it. Heat it over high flame.



Add asparagus and snow peas in the pan and stir-fry for 3-4 minutes.



Next, add in wild garlic leaves and spinach and stir until they start to wilt.



Once this is done, transfer the veggies in a bowl and add raspberry vinegar, chives and mint to it. Mix well. Pair it with brown rice to increase its nutritional value.



So, think no further and savour this healthy delight as dinner.



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.