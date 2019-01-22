Indigestion Problem? Eat These Winter Fruits To Improve Digestion Naturally

Indigestion and constipation are some of the most common health problems that people are facing these days. Indigestion is a problem when one feels full even after not eating anything, or when the food eaten is not digested properly - this, of course, takes a toll on our health. Indigestion happens when the acid in our stomach flows back to the oesophagus. It results in inflammation and irritation in the stomach. According to the book 'The Complete Book of Ayurvedic Home Remedies' by Dr. Vasant Lad, "Constipation and indigestion problems happen because of a vata condition that expresses vata qualities like dryness and hardness. It is caused by insufficient fibre in the diet, inadequate water intake, lack of exercise, heavy meat eating and numerous other factors." But, don't worry as there are many foods that are known to help ease indigestion and constipation.

Here Are Winter Fruits That May Help Improve Digestion Naturally:

1. Anjeer (Figs)

Figs are power-packed with large amount of dietary fibres, which are known to keep the stomach full for longer time, further facilitating weight loss. Moreover, fibre also stimulates the bowel movement, which further strengthens the digestive system. But other than the dietary fibre, anjeer contains a digestive enzyme called Ficin, which works efficiently along with other digestive enzymes to digest food quickly.

2. Guava

This crunchy and yummy winter fruit is a one-stop solution for many of our tummy woes. Guavas are full of dietary fibre, which facilitates better digestion. According to the USDA, one medium-sized guava has about 12% of our daily recommended intake of fibre. Moreover, guava seeds serve as excellent laxatives, which help in smoother bowel movement.

3. Chikoo

Chikoo is quite a popular fruit among fitness lovers and weight watchers, alike. Why, you ask? The humble fruit is known to help shed extra fat around the waist. But did you know that chikoo could also keep the digestive system in check and prevent irritable bowel syndrome (IBS)? Yes, that's right. The dietary fibres present in it keep you satiated for a longer time, further boosting the digestive health. Additionally, chikoo helps in improving the body's metabolism, which further keeps indigestion at bay.

Include these fruits to your daily diet and bid adieu to indigestion and constipation. Make sure you consult a doctor before adding any food to your daily diet.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.