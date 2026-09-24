If It Is Analogue, It Should Not Be Called "Paneer": Food Authority Drafts New Proposal

If the Food Authority's new proposal is approved, you will always be aware of whether the paneer you're buying is real or fake.

In a move to improve food safety and transparency, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has proposed that products made from non-milk ingredients should no longer be allowed to use the word "paneer" on their packaging or in marketing. The draft proposal was notified on September 22, 2026.

Analogue paneer is not real paneer. It is typically manufactured using a combination of vegetable oils, starches, emulsifiers and other additives, while real paneer is made of pure milk and an acidic agent.

According to the proposal, the amendment seeks to prevent analogue products from being manufactured and sold as paneer, ensuring that consumers are not misled about a product's nature and composition.

It also states that products currently licensed or registered under the "Analogue in Dairy Context" category will have to stop using the term "paneer" in their product name, labelling or marketing.

Also Read: Delhi Food Authority Destroys 4,100 kg Unsafe Paneer, Khoya Amid Festive Season

FSSAI has invited objections and suggestions from stakeholders. These may be submitted to the Chief Executive Officer, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, FDA Bhawan, Kotla Road, New Delhi-110002, or emailed to regulation@fssai.gov.in.

The draft regulations will be reviewed after 60 days from the date the notification is made available to the public through the Official Gazette.

Previously, in April, the Maharashtra FDA issued a directive making it mandatory for restaurants, hotels, caterers, and fast food outlets to clearly mention if they're using a cheese analogue instead of real paneer or cheese. This means menus, display boards, and even bills must now clearly state if a dish contains "cheese analogue" or "dairy analogue."