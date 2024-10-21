'I Can Now Cook My Own Kerala Fish Curry': Former UK PM David Cameron At NDTV World Summit

During the NDTV World Summit on Monday, former UK Prime Minister David Cameron opened up about his love for Indian cuisine, particularly dishes from Kerala. He expressed how Indian food has become a significant part of British culinary culture and shared his admiration for Indian curries. He even revealed that he had taken the time to learn how to cook curries during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.

"One of the things I decided during lockdown was that I must do something useful, so I taught myself how to cook curry. My speciality is Kerala fish curry. I had a wonderful holiday in Kerala many, many years ago with my wife, and I vividly remember the food being absolutely amazing. So now, I can proudly say I can make my very own Kerala fish curry and quite hot" former UK Prime Minister David Cameron said, reflecting on his experience.

In addition to his fondness for food, Cameron also discussed his appreciation for Indian cinema. "I had the great pleasure of meeting Aishwarya Rai when I was Prime Minister, and I've been a big admirer of hers ever since," Mr Cameron shared. He also talked about a recent film he watched, adding, "The latest Indian film I watched was 'Hotel Mumbai.' It's such a harrowing portrayal of the tragic events that took place there."

Mr Cameron's engaging session at the NDTV World Summit 2024 took place shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered his keynote speech.