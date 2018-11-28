Hypertension: How To Use Beetroots For Managing High Blood Pressure

Winter is here and so are a plethora of vegetables that offer a range of health benefits. One of these vegetables is beetroot, the pink-coloured delight that comes loaded with many antioxidants and phytochemicals, giving your body a health boost. The antioxidant, known as betacyanins are pigments that give beets their strong colour and are the source of their medicinal benefits, which include: supporting the liver, improving circulation, and purifying the blood. Turns out, beetroot makes great food for managing blood pressure. In fact, many studies have showed that the presence of certain phytochemicals and antioxidants in beets help manage conditions like hypertension and heart disease. Here's what makes beetroot the go-to vegetable for managing blood pressure.

(Also Read: 4 Interesting Ways To Make Beetroot Juice At Home)

Beetroot for high blood pressure | Beetroot for hypertension

According to a study published in the Journal of Nutrition, drinking one glass of beetroot juice daily is enough to significantly reduce blood pressure in people with hypertension. The team of researchers conducted a placebo-controlled trial with many participants. In fact, a similar study published in Journal of Hypertension found out that a glass of beetroot juice can lower blood pressure even in those whose high blood pressure was not controlled by drug treatment. In another study published in the Journal of Applied Physiology, beet juice benefited people aged 54 to 80 years who had peripheral vascular disease-a stiffening of the arteries that carry blood to the legs, arms, stomach, or kidneys.

The compound that makes beetroot a healthy veggie for high blood pressure is nitric oxide. Nitric oxide is a molecule that our body produces to help its cells communicate with each other by transmitting signals throughout the body. According to the book 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing, its antioxidants lower cholesterol and blood pressure, while the B vitamins improve nerve function, helping maintain a strong regular heartbeat. Moreover, a combination of iron and antioxidants helps feed and purify the blood while improving its oxygen uptake, making beets a useful remedy for anaemia. A smooth blood flow is the key to keeping your blood pressure levels in check.

How to use beetroot to manage high blood pressure or hypertension?

One of the best ways to manage hypertension through beetroots is to juice the veggie. The book 'Healing Foods' suggests that the juice can lower blood pressure within an hour of drinking. Regular intake can lower the risk of heart disease. You could also toss the pink delight into healthy salads; especially combine it with carrots to see more effective results.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.