Hypertension? Here's How Water Chestnuts Or Singhara May Help Manage BP

Winters are here and we love every bit of the seasonal produce it has to offer. Water chestnut is one such delicious tuber vegetable that we are seeing in the market often these days. Despite being known as water chestnut, it is not related to chestnuts at all, for that matter it is not even a nut. It is, in fact, a crunchy and refreshing vegetable that is grown in marshy ponds or along the banks of shallow lakes. Also known as singhara or paniphal in Hindi, water chestnut is a popular vrat ingredient, which is used extensively in a variety of Navratri delicacies. In south-east Asian cooking, it is a common ingredient in stir-fries, salads and curries. Water chestnut is exceptionally low in calories, hence a great addition to your weight loss diet. It is also rich in minerals like potassium, manganese and copper. An antioxidant rich veggie, water chestnut helps prevent free radical activity, which is responsible for a variety of cardiovascular diseases and skin diseases. It is an excellent vegetable to be added in a hypertension diet. Here's what makes it good for high BP patients.

Why Should You Include Water Chestnut In Your Blood Pressure Diet

Water chestnuts are an excellent source of potassium. Did you know hundred grams of water chestnut has a whopping 584 grams of potassium? Potassium helps negate the ill-effects of sodium and maintain fluid balance. It helps eliminate sodium through your urine. Potassium also helps relax your blood vessels, unlike sodium that puts a lot of pressure on them. This is why, high BP patients are often asked to include more potassium-rich foods in their diet. In addition to this, water chestnut is also rich in fibre and antioxidants that are known to boost heart health naturally.

How To Have Water Chestnut

You can have water chestnut as is. You can also toss them in stir-fries or ground them in singhara atta. If you plan to eat them raw, make sure you pick out the fresh ones with smooth green or brown skins. You need to peel the water chestnuts and consume the white vegetable inside. They can be boiled and blanched too. It is not advisable to refrigerate them for more than two weeks.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.