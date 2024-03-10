How To Store Fruits And Vegetables Correctly? Food Vlogger Shares Hacks

These tips can help you store fruits and vegetables correctly.

How often have we opened the fridge to realise that the potatoes bought last week have gone bad and mouldy? Despite trying our best to preserve fruits and vegetables in suitable conditions, sometimes our efforts simply fail. But alleviating the distressing situation we often fall prey to, comes food vlogger 'Creative Explained' aka Armen Adamjan. His kitchen tips and hacks might be held in high acclaim, but this special video that he recently dropped on Instagram appeals to every household trying to "save money doing less grocery shopping." In the clip, Adamjan shows how to store "fruits and veggies correctly" for a longer shelf life.

The video starts with Armen Adamjan showing the method to store bananas by enveloping the top with plastic wrap and keeping the bunch in a bowl. According to him, lettuces should be wrapped in foil paper and shoved into the fridge. "They will be fresh for 30 days," he asserted. For onions, garlic, and shallots, he advised the masses to keep them "outside the fridge in a dry and cool area."

Armen Adamjan strongly opposed storing potatoes inside the refrigerator stating that it would turn "starch into sugar." Instead, the correct way was to keep potatoes inside a bowl, cover the top with a cloth, and store them in a cool and dry environment where there is not much sunlight. Scallions and asparagus were to be placed inside a water-filled jar and a plastic bag was to be kept over them. He assured his followers that following this process would keep them fresh for 10-14 days.

Moving on, the food expert revealed several other storing tricks for a variety of fruits and vegetables. The biggest takeaways from the video were never to keep the two items together, as they are likely to get spoiled, and also to not keep fruits like apples, pears, and kiwis in the same place as they release a gas called ethylene.

Reacting to the video, one user jokingly requested Armen to "make an Excel sheet"

Another wanted a tip for preserving mushrooms.

A third person found Armen to be exuding "Big Veggie ENERGY"

"Good ideas but less plastic please," suggested a concerned individual.

One of the viewers noted, "Tomato not belonging in the fridge is wild."

What are your thoughts on these unique storing tips?

