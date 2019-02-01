How To Make Aloe Vera Juice For Weight Loss: 3 Yummy Ways

Be it natural beauty or nutrition and fitness, aloe vera and its wide range of health benefits has gotten many industries gushing over it. But the obsession is not new. Ancient disciplines like Ayurveda and Chinese medicines have used aloe vera in variety of treatments. The sword like plant with prickly leaves is treasure trove of minerals and nutrients. The translucent gel present within the leaves has impeccable healing properties. It is enriched with vitamin A, B, C and E, which help boost skin health. It also contains of acemannan, which facilitates better nourishment of cells and release toxins. Aloe vera is also extensively used in many dietary and fitness supplements for its rich protein content. According to multiple studies, aloe vera has also been linked to promoting weight loss. Here's what makes aloe vera a safe bet for weight loss.

(Also Read: 5 Diet Mistakes You Must Avoid According To Ayurveda)

Aloe Vera For Weight Loss:

1. Aloe vera gel is a good source of protein, which in addition to helping muscle growth also helps aid weight loss. Protein helps induce satiety and regulate hunger hormone ghrelin which keeps cravings at bay.

2. Aloe vera is fat free. In fact, 96 percent of aloe vera gel is made up of just water! It is also rich in vitamin B, which helps in fat loos and firing up metabolism naturally.

(Also Read: Weight Loss: Four Raw Food Recipes To Shed Extra Kilos)

3. According to Britt Brandon, the author of The Everything Guide to Aloe Vera for Health, "Aloe vera can improve the effectiveness of your diet and maximise your weight-loss potential. With ample amounts of vitamins and minerals that contribute to weight-loss, as well as amino acids, enzymes and sterols, aloe vera ensures your diet is not only supportive of weight-loss, but also improves the body's absorption and utilisation, improving overall health as well as weight-loss success."

4. Aloe vera is good for digestion. It has laxative properties that helps expel excess toxins out of your body. Healthy digestion is closely interlinked with weight loss. If your digestion is not up to the mark, your metabolism is hampered which can contribute to weight gain.

Weight Loss: Aloe vera is good for digestion

3 Yummy Ways to Make Aloe Vera Juice for Weight Loss:

Aloe vera can be consumed in many ways; one of the best ways to yield its benefits is to have it in form of home-made aloe vera juice. The natural taste of aloe vera is quite bitter which is why it is often teamed with other sweeter fruit juices.

1. In a glassful of any fruit juice that is relatively sweeter (carrot/orange), add some bits of aloe vera gel.

2. Now, stir consistently until the gel blends with the juice.

Or

Chop the leaves and blend them. Strain and serve, if the concoction is too bitter for you add a teaspoon of honey.

Or

1. In a glass of water, add a tablespoon of aloe vera gel.

2. Put this water in a pan. Heat it and stir continuously until the gel blends with water

3. Drink the concoction.

Try this power-packed low cal beverage and see the impact yourself.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.