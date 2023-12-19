How To Control Hunger While On Diet - Expert Shares 3 Simple Tricks

Untimely hunger often leads to over eating (Photo Credit: iStock)

Let's agree, we've all tried losing weight at some point in life. In the process, there are different types of diet regimes that we follow. While some encourage more protein intake, others restrict carb consumption entirely. Dieting doesn't follow the one-size-fits-all theory; hence, you will find each person has a unique pattern to lose weight and stay fit. But one thing almost every dieter complains about is hunger. In between eating healthy and avoiding certain foods, you often end up starving yourself. And let us tell you, staying on an empty stomach affects your health negatively. But fret not; we've got you covered. We've found some expert tips by nutritionist Simrun Chopra that helped her stay full while shedding weight. Let's find out.

Why People Complain About Hunger While Dieting? How Staying Hungry Affects Your Health Negatively?

According to a study published in the American Journal of Physiology, Endocrinology, and Metabolism, when people consume fewer calories to lose weight, their bodies release a hormone called ghrelin, which makes them feel hungry. Every person has this hormone, and if you are overweight and then lose weight, the hormone level increases. To curb this hunger, either they end up eating more food or grow gut problems due to unnecessary gas formation.

3 Simple Tricks To Control Hunger While On Diet - Expert Shares:

According to Simrun Chopra, avoiding any kind of nutrient creates a gap in the body, increasing the feeling of hunger throughout the day. And eating less or controlling hunger can be tough. Hence, she followed the hacks below:

1. Eat a protein-dense breakfast:

Starting your day with a protein-dense breakfast not only helps you stay active throughout the day but also keeps you full for a long. This prevents sudden hunger pangs and the risks of eating unhealthy in between. Click here for healthy and protein-packed breakfast recipes.

2. Drink enough water and vegetables before every meal:

We all know water gives you a feeling of fullness. Hence, it is suggested to drink at least a glass of water to curb your hunger and avoid eating in excess. She also suggests eating everything even when you are on a diet. The trick is just to control portion size and have some vegetables before starting your meal.

3. Add protein to every single meal.

"Have protein in every meal, even if it is a cup of dahi," states Simrun Chopra. It is because protein helps balance the secretion of ghrelin hormones, controlling your hunger pangs.

Bonus Tip: Simrun Chopra also suggests reducing the time gap between lunch and evening snacks and including fibre and protein to it. She states that keeping a long gap between two meals affects your blood sugar levels, further increasing your cravings for sugary and calorie-loaded foods.

