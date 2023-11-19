How To Bake A Cake In Air Fryer - 5 Secrets To Its Success

Tips to bake cake in air fryer

Let's agree, there's something very soothing about a freshly baked cake. In fact, a generous piece of chocolate cake can instantly uplift your mood. Isn't it? If you love cake as much as we do, then here's a surprise for you. We will show you how to bake a cake in an air fryer. Today, baking is no longer limited to traditional ovens. With the growing demand for air fryers, people have been trying their hands on baking cakes in them. This article will uncover the secrets and techniques that you must follow to make a delectable cake with perfect texture and the right flavours. Sounds interesting? So without further ado, let's get going.

Is Air Fryer Good For Baking Cake?

If you thought air fryer is solely used for frying food without oil, then you absolutely mistaken. An air fryer can do much more, including baking a cake. It's surprisingly not too different from baking a cake in your regular oven. In fact, baking in an air-fryer helps you save time, and energy and allows you to bake a variety of cakes, including sponge cakes, brownies, and more.

Photo Credit: iStock

5 Secrets To Baking A Perfect Cake In Air Fryer:

1. Keep the recipe simple:

If you are new to it (baking cake in an air fryer), then make sure to start with a very basic recipe. That helps you understand the right combination of recipe, pan, time, and temperature to bake a cake. The best practice is to start with a basic chocolate or vanilla cake to understand the appliance and its usage.

2. Select the right kind of cookware:

This is a very important step towards the success of your cake. Ideally, keep the baking pan as small as possible to increase the chance of success. How, you ask? The answer is simple - by adjusting the temperature easily. The smaller the cakes, the higher the chances of it getting baked without burning the crust.

3. Cook it right:

To put it simply, an air fryer is basically a small convection oven, where you can bake most effectively at a lower temperature. This might increase the baking time when compared to a conventional baking oven. Just remember, your only challenge is to bake the cake completely, without burning the crust. We suggest, applying an aluminum foil drape on the cake when it's nearly as brown as you like. The foil will slow down any further browning while the center of the cake bakes through.

4. Perform toothpick test:

Ideally, you need to heat up the air fryer for three minutes and then bake the cake for around 17 minutes. Once done, it is important to check it before taking the cake out of the baking pan. The best way to check your cake is with a toothpick. Pass a toothpick through a cake; if it comes out clean, then your cake is ready to go. And if not, then we suggest putting it back in an air fryer for five more minutes.

5. Let the cake cool down:

Once the cake is ready, let it cool in the pan for a few minutes before transferring it to a rack. This prevents the cake's structure and prevents it from breaking apart.

Now that you have the tips and tricks handy, pick a recipe of your choice and try baking a cake today!