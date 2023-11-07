Kitchen Tips: 5 Factors You Must Consider While Buying An Air Fryer

The air fryer has made healthy eating possible. (Image Credit: Istock)

We all constantly find ways to upgrade our kitchen. Whether it's with certain utensils or appliances, our search never stops. Speaking of kitchen appliances, the air fryer has become quite popular. It allows us to cook our favourite foods with very little oil but with the same crispness. However, when shopping for one, it can become quite confusing as there are endless options in the market. Not only this, they all come with different features as well, which makes this task even more difficult. But don't worry; that's exactly why we're here to help you out. In this article, we'll be sharing five important factors to consider while buying an air fryer.

Here Are 5 Things To Keep In Mind While Buying An Air Fryer:

1. Is It Of The Correct Size?

The size of the air fryer is the most important factor to consider. This decision would depend on your cooking needs. If you have fewer members in the family, a smaller one would be the best option for you. On the other hand, if you have a larger family, consider buying a larger one. The smaller ones have a capacity of 2 to 3 litres, while the larger ones have 5 to 6 litres. So, choose the one that best fulfils your requirements.

2. Does It Have Enough Power Capacity?

Along with the size, you must also assess the power capacity of the air fryer. Opt for one that has a higher power capacity, as it allows for faster cooking. If you buy an air fryer with less power capacity, your food will take longer to cook. A power capacity of anywhere in the range of 1000-1500 watts is usually considered good for air fryers. Make sure to always assess the power capacity to ensure faster cooking.

3. How Easy Is It To Clean?

It can be quite frustrating when a kitchen appliance is difficult to clean. Isn't it? The same thing goes for air fryers. You must consider if the air fryer you are buying has easy-to-clean parts. Check if the air fryer has a removable basket. This makes the process of cleaning quite easy and ensures there's no food residue left inside. If the air fryer is dishwasher-friendly, that's an added plus.

4. Does It Have Additional Features?

The market is filled with different types of air fryers. For a smart purchase, opt for the one that comes with dial controls or a digital display. This allows you to be more precise with your instructions and control the temperature settings. Additionally, look out for the ones that have an air fryer basket with a non-stick coating. You'll be grateful for having this feature in your air fryer.

5. Does It Fit Your Budget?

You should also consider how much you're willing to spend before buying an air fryer. Let's be honest, they are slightly expensive, so you wouldn't want to go wrong here. Consider your requirements and buy the one that fits into your budget. If you plan to use it only occasionally, then you can make do with a basic one. However, if you plan to use it more, don't hesitate to spend a few extra pennies.

Now that you know about these tips, keep them in mind and make an informed decision while buying an air fryer for your kitchen.