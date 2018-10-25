Hing Water For Weight Loss: How To Consume Asafoetida To Shed Kilos

Highlights Hing water can be consumed on empty stomach to boost weight loss Hing can also be added to buttermilk Hing boosts metabolism and digestion and elevates mood

Hing, or asafoetida, is one of the most flavourful Indian spices; however, its health benefits don't receive as much attention as they should. The spice is used in numerous Indian vegetarian dishes and curries, including kadhi and a number of lentil curries. The pungent aroma and taste of the spice lends a delicious flavour to the dishes that it is added to. All you need is a pinch of hing to completely transform any dish. It is also added in snacks like kachoris and samosas. However, the spice is also used in a number of home remedies, including a quick treatment of flatulence and digestive troubles. This is because hing has a number of carminative, anti-microbial and anti-viral properties. But did you know that hing may also help expedite weight loss? This is because it has a number of beneficial properties, which help the digestive system, blood pressure and blood sugar.

How To Consume Hing Water For Weight Loss

The beauty benefits of hing are much better known than its weight loss benefits. But just like jeera and ajwain water, hing water can also help you lose weight faster. Hing is easily available in Indian kitchens in both powder and whole spice form and you can consume it in a number of ways to quicken weight loss. All you have to do is to add half a teaspoon of hing powder in warm water and drink it on an empty stomach in order to relieve yourself from digestive problems and aide weight loss. You can even add hing pieces or powder to your buttermilk and consume it to reap its benefits. An added benefit of having hing water is the beauty benefits that it comes with. It is anti-inflammatory in nature and can prevent wrinkles and ageing of the skin.

Hing water for weight loss: Add asafoetida to warm water to reap its benefits

Benefits Of Hing Water For Weight Loss

Hing water is a magical potion when it comes to improving your overall well-being. However, it also works particularly well for aiding weight loss. Here are some lesser known weight loss benefits of hing water:

1. Improves Metabolism: Asafoetida is known to bump up your metabolic rate, which effectively means that it improves the rate at which your body burns food for energy. This in turn helps you burn off calories better.

2. Aides Digestion: A healthy digestive system is crucial for a healthy and quick weight loss and asafoetida works wonderfully well to ensure smooth digestion. It removes toxins from the digestive system, ensuring proper functioning.

3. Regulates Blood Sugar Levels: Erratic blood sugar levels may make you feel hungry or cause frequent mood swings, hampering weight loss. However, asafoetida is known to regulate blood sugar levels, helping you in weight loss.

4. Regulates Mood: Asafoetida may also help you regulate mood and elevate stress, which is also important for ensuring weight loss. This is because we tend to cheat on our diets when we're feeling low.

So, now you know! It goes without saying that you can't expect to lose weight just by consuming hing water and not working on your diet or working out. Moreover, in case you are suffering from a chronic or potentially fatal illness, it's advisable to consult your physician or dietitian before adding anything to your diet.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.