High Omega-3 Levels May Up Cognitive Abilities Of Elderly: Study

Elderly people who have higher Omega-3 in their blood are more likely to have better brain power, which could further boost their cognitive skills. According to a study, published in the journal NeuroImage, several nutrient biomarkers in the blood like Omega-3 and Omega-6 fatty acids, carotenoids, lycopene, riboflavin, folate, vitamin B12, and vitamin D helped enhance performance on specific cognitive tests in the elderly, who were analysed as part of the study. "Our study suggests that diet and nutrition moderate the association between network efficiency and cognitive performance," said Aron Barbey, Professor of psychology at the University of Illinois.

"This means that the strength of the association between functional brain network efficiency and cognitive performance is associated with the level of nutrients," Barbey added.

The team looked at 32 key nutrients in the Mediterranean diet and examined 116 healthy adults aged 65 to 75 years. According to previous studies, the diet has been associated with boosting brain health in the elderly.

The researchers relied on some of the most rigorous methods available for examining nutrient intake and brain health. They looked for patterns of nutrient biomarkers in the blood, and also used functional magnetic resonance imaging to carefully evaluate the efficiency with which various brain networks performed.

Participants were made to complete multiple cognitive tests. A pattern of Omega-3s, Omega-6s and carotene was linked to better functional brain network efficiency, revealed the study. Different nutrient patterns appeared to moderate the efficiency in different brain networks. For example, higher levels of Omega-3 fatty acids paralleled the positive relationship between a healthy frontoparietal network and general intelligence. The frontoparietal network supports the ability to focus attention and engage in goal-directed behaviour.

Omega-3 Fatty Acids Rich Foods

It is a myth that you need to rule out all fats sources from your diet if you want to cut extra pounds. Fats are essential to carry many vital functions in our body. You just need to choose them wisely. Include the good ones in your diet and rule out the bad fats found in junk food, processed and refined foods completely. Omega- 3 fatty acids are classified as 'good fats' that you need to have for a variety of reasons. They fall under the category of polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFA) and they are crucial to support a healthy heart, brain and eyes. They are also needed to fight inflammation and reduce symptoms of metabolic syndrome.

Here are 9 natural sources of Omega-3 fatty acids that you can include in your diet:

Soybeans (Roasted)

Walnuts

Salmon

Canola Oil

Sardines

Chia Seeds

Mackerel

Flaxseeds

Include these foods in your diet and boost your omega 3 fatty acid intake naturally.

(with inputs IANS)