High Blood Sugar During Pregnancy May Up Risk Of Congenital Heart Defect: 5 Diabetic-Friendly Fruits

Pregnant women take note. Maternal diabetes may prove detrimental for the fetal heart development of the child, a new study has revealed. Congential heart disease (CHD) is one of the most common birth defects. It is also the leading cause of non-infectious death in infants. The study was published in the Journal of Birth Defects Research.

CHD could result from genetic and non-genetic, or "environmental," factors acting on the fetus. Scientists are studying the environmental factors that lead to the heart condition; one of the environmental factors is maternal hyperglycemia.

The study offers a "state of the science" look at the impact of maternal diabetes, and potential gene-environmental influences in that context, on fetal heart development.

"Many epidemiological studies have demonstrated a strong correlation between maternal diabetes and increased risk of CHD in babies born to affected mothers," said Dr Garg, a researcher. "And many factors, including the type of diabetes, other environmental influences, and potentially certain genetic predispositions can influence which CHD subtypes are likely to develop."

The study also revealed that type-1 and type-2 diabetes are linked with specific CHD subtypes. Babies born to mothers with type-1 diabetes had a greater association with conotruncal malformations and atrioventricular septal defects. Those born to mothers with type-2 diabetes had the highest risk of heterotaxy and left ventricular outflow tract obstructive malformations.

It must be noted that both types of maternal diabetes were also found to increase the risk of other types of CHD in the infants, including right ventricular outflow tract obstructive malformations and atrial and ventricular septal defects, albeit to lower levels.

The gestational age at which the fetus is exposed to maternal diabetes is also a key area of investigation.

Maternal diabetes diagnosed before conception and during the first trimester is associated with diabetic embryopathy in the fetus. In this condition, heart vessels and neural tube of the fetus is affected. When maternal diabetes develops in the latter half of pregnancy, it is associated with fetal macrosomia, cardiomyopathy, increased incidence of perinatal complications and mortality.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.



