Here's Why You Should Include More Fibre In Your Diet

In order to lead a healthy lifestyle, it is imperative to eat healthy and maintain a regular workout schedule. Healthy eating consists of a well-balanced diet that is replete with all the essential nutrients required by the body. One of the most important nutrients is fibre, which can do wonders for our overall health. For better weight loss, one should include more fibre in their diet. According to Dr. Shikha Sharma's book, '101 Weight Loss Tips', "Fibre helps to reduce cholesterol and constipation and fills you up faster so you want to eat less and hence lose weight.

While preparing a diet chart for yourself, make sure you include whole grain breads, cereals and pastas in your diet. Eat more raw fruits and vegetables as they are quite rich in fibre content. However, that does not mean in any way that you have to give up on all your favourite foods. If at all you feel like munching, nibble on nuts and seeds, but in limits only. Remember, moderation is the key.

One should be aware of the additional calories. Other than this, you can also add three tablespoon of bran in your daily diet to increase the fibre intake. Mix it with cereals, salads, or even the chappati dough. Don't forget to keep your body well hydrated, while increasing your fibre intake. Fibre tends to pull water into the intestines which makes it essential to increase your fluid consumption as well.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.