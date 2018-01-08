Here's How You Can Do Away With Dry Scalp Naturally!

Cold and icy winters may bring along a lot of dryness making your skin and hair look dull. We tend to turn to chemical treatments making it worse for them, especially hair. One of the best to avoid dryness on your skin and hair is to keep yourself hydrated; what's better than water to make that happen? We do not realise that our bodies go through dehydration even in winters; therefore, it is necessary to drink at least six glasses of water to ensure your body is hydrated enough. Apart from water, there are foods that can naturally keep your scalp from drying. We enlist some foods that can help prevent the excessive dryness on scalp.

1. Coconut oil

Applying coconut oil on your scalp regularly helps you get rid of excessively dry scalp. Apply this oil for half an hour before hair wash, then shampoo with mild and sulfate free shampoo. Avoid over cleansing your scalp as it may only worsen the condition.

2. Omega-3 fatty acids

Dry scalp can be a sign of not getting enough essential fatty acids in your diet. Omega-3 fatty acid rich foods may include fatty fish, flaxseeds, canola oil, soybeans, pumpkin seeds and walnuts.

3. Vitamin A

Ensuring a plenty of vitamin A diet may help alleviate dry scalp. Vitamin A supports the maintenance and function of skin cells, as well as playing essential roles in the immune and circulatory systems. Some of the foods rich in vitamin A are eggs, dairy products, orange fruits and vegetables, sweets potatoes, etc.

4. Iron rich foods

Scalp and skin health require quite some oxygen and nutrients to be available to the cells, substances that are carried throughout the body by the blood. Iron is essential to do that process, as it is involved in the transport of oxygen from lungs to the rest of the body. Include more leafy greens, nuts, tofu, poultry, beans, etc in your diet.