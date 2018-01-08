Here's How You Can Do Away With Dry Scalp Naturally!

1. Coconut oil
Applying coconut oil on your scalp regularly helps you get rid of excessively dry scalp. Apply this oil for half an hour before hair wash, then shampoo with mild and sulfate free shampoo. Avoid over cleansing your scalp as it may only worsen the condition.
2. Omega-3 fatty acids
Dry scalp can be a sign of not getting enough essential fatty acids in your diet. Omega-3 fatty acid rich foods may include fatty fish, flaxseeds, canola oil, soybeans, pumpkin seeds and walnuts.
3. Vitamin A
Ensuring a plenty of vitamin A diet may help alleviate dry scalp. Vitamin A supports the maintenance and function of skin cells, as well as playing essential roles in the immune and circulatory systems. Some of the foods rich in vitamin A are eggs, dairy products, orange fruits and vegetables, sweets potatoes, etc.
4. Iron rich foods
Scalp and skin health require quite some oxygen and nutrients to be available to the cells, substances that are carried throughout the body by the blood. Iron is essential to do that process, as it is involved in the transport of oxygen from lungs to the rest of the body. Include more leafy greens, nuts, tofu, poultry, beans, etc in your diet.