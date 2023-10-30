This Man's Long List Of 'Food Allergies' Is Enough To Confuse Any Restaurant

Photo Credit: Reddit/Rachelle_Rosey

Food allergies are not uncommon. Most of us have at least one family member or a friend who is lactose intolerant or allergic to specific foods like mushrooms, nuts, fish, or certain types of flour. It is quite typical for individuals with allergies to double-check their options while dining out. Have you ever encountered someone walking into a restaurant with a long list of allergens? If not, one such instance is making waves on Reddit. In a picture shared by a user, not one, not two, but over 17 items were listed, Sound unbelievable? But trust us, it has really happened.

In the image, the header at the top of the list stated "Food allergies," followed by the message, "Cannot eat the following foods." The list began with specific restrictions, stating, "Any protein that is not fresh/or was not just unfrozen (i.e. can't have leftovers, can only have proteins cooked to order)." After that, it included a range of food items like strawberries, bananas, eggplant, spinach, soy, tomato, chocolate, beans, and avocado.

The caption of the picture read, "Customer came into the restaurant and gave the waiters this allergy list." Click here for the post.

Photo Credit: Reddit/Rachelle_Rosey

The post in no time got all over the internet, with comment section filling with unfiltered opinions of the netizens.

A user wrote, "I would hand it back and tell him for complete safety, he should cook at home. That the restaurant can't guarantee any cross-contamination between all these foods. Then show him out. This sounds like a lawsuit in waiting."

Another one added, "How are they even alive?"

"Just hand them the menu and ask them to pick what they can eat," read a comment.

A person said, "Just tell them you can't serve them due to it being a safety issue."

Have you ever dined out with someone who had such a long list of food allergies? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments.