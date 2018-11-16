Here's How A Clove Of Garlic Everyday May Ward Off Cold, Cough And Flu Risk 

Winters are here in full swing and we cannot contain our excitement. Nippy mornings, curling up under blankets, hot chocolates; we are in love with all things winter-y. What we are absolutely dreading however, are the range of diseases and infections that come along with this season. Fortunately, Indian kitchens are filled with spices and herbs that do not only help ward off cold and cough but also boost up the immunity. Garlic is one such root spice that has been a favourite of Ayurveda to combat infections that cause cold and cough. Modern science has also said a lot about its potent antimicrobial properties. In the book, 'Healing Spices' by Bharat B. Aggarwal, PHD with Deborah Yost, it is mentioned that garlic has been a favourite across the world too. "Louis Pasteur discovered its antibacterial activity. It was on the frontlines in World War 1, helping prevent gangrene and blood poisoning. The Russians relied on it so heavily during World War 2 that it was dubbed as 'Russian Penicillin' and several recent studies confirm its power to fight bacteria and viruses," notes the book.





How Does Garlic Help Fight Cold and Cough





Most benefits of garlic are credited to the presence of the sulphur-containing compound, Allicin. In a study published in the journal Advances In Therapy, daily garlic supplement reduced the number of colds by 63% compared to the group which was put on placebo. Additionally, the average length of cold symptoms was also reduced significantly in the garlic group.



Dr. Simran Saini, Delhi-based Nutritionist and Weight Loss Consultant, is a fan of the medicinal benefits of garlic. She says, "The high sulphur content in garlic gives it antibiotic properties that help keep the digestive system clean by flushing out toxins. It also builds the immunity against common cold and prevents heart ailments by clearing up blocked arteries. It is great for rejuvenation and healing of skin scars and gives a glow to the skin as it keeps digestion in top-shape." She advises to consume garlic in a specific manner- place a clove between two teeth, bite a little to release its extracts and then swallow whole with water. She says, "the medicinal value of garlic is best unlocked when it is consumed raw."

Make sure the garlic is fresh. Allicin compounds degrade dramatically, if the garlic is made to sit out for too long. You can also make yourself a glass of garlic water, with these easy tips and tricks.



Try this easy home remedy this season and see the change for yourself.



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

