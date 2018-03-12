Healthy Diet: Reasons To Include Eggs In Your Daily Diet!

Who wouldn't love eggs? After all they make for one of the best and easiest breakfast and lunch options. Be it in the form of omelet, boiled, par-boiled, scrambled or in the form of Indian egg curry; you can use this versatile food into any dish. Moreover, they are not just versatile but also offer numerous health benefits. If you haven't already added eggs in to your daily diet, it is time you do. We list down some of the health benefits that eggs have to offer.

1. Excellent source of protein

Health enthusiasts have been known to load up on eggs after exercising, definitely for a reason. Thanks to the protein content, eggs make an exceptional part of their diet. Protein helps repair muscles, manage blood sugar levels, provide immunity and strength and help in weight loss. Although egg yolk is a richer source of protein, egg whites is no less.

2. Great for bones

Eggs are loaded with vitamin D that is necessary for strong bones. Moreover, they are also a rich source of phosphorus. This powerful combination helps provide the body with the necessary building blocks for healthy bones and teeth.

3. Source of antioxidants

Eggs are a powerhouse of antioxidants lutein and zeaxanthin that help protect eyes from macular degeneration and tryptophan.

4. May aid weight loss

Being an exceptional source of protein, eggs may help in aiding weight loss. Go ahead and add more eggs to your diet along with healthy foods to lose weight.

5. Eggs are low in calories

Eggs are low in calories and contain about 78 calories, according to the United States Department of Agriculture.

Make sure you add more eggs to your daily diet and enjoy the health promoting properties they have to offer!