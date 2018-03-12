Healthy Diet: Reasons To Include Eggs In Your Daily Diet!

1. Excellent source of protein
Health enthusiasts have been known to load up on eggs after exercising, definitely for a reason. Thanks to the protein content, eggs make an exceptional part of their diet. Protein helps repair muscles, manage blood sugar levels, provide immunity and strength and help in weight loss. Although egg yolk is a richer source of protein, egg whites is no less.
2. Great for bones
Eggs are loaded with vitamin D that is necessary for strong bones. Moreover, they are also a rich source of phosphorus. This powerful combination helps provide the body with the necessary building blocks for healthy bones and teeth.
3. Source of antioxidants
Eggs are a powerhouse of antioxidants lutein and zeaxanthin that help protect eyes from macular degeneration and tryptophan.
4. May aid weight loss
Being an exceptional source of protein, eggs may help in aiding weight loss. Go ahead and add more eggs to your diet along with healthy foods to lose weight.
5. Eggs are low in calories
Eggs are low in calories and contain about 78 calories, according to the United States Department of Agriculture.
Make sure you add more eggs to your daily diet and enjoy the health promoting properties they have to offer!