Have You Tried Akki Roti Yet? This Popular Dish From Karnataka Spells Indulgence

Akki roti offers the perfect balance of health and taste. (Image Credit: Istock)

South Indian cuisine is a treasure trove of flavours and aromas. This dynamic culinary tradition has laid its strong foundation on spices, which have been in use for centuries to create dishes that are simply delicious. Be it Chicken Chettinad, Andhra-style Chicken or Hyderabadi Biryani, South Indian delicacies leave you wanting for more and more. Did you know, the cuisine has its fair share of wholesome breads too? Yes, you read it right! From appams to Malabar parotta, there are options galore to pick from. One such flatbread, all the way from Karnataka, is akki roti.

What Is Akki Roti? What Is Akki Roti Made Of?

Akki in Kannada means rice. It is made with rice flour, a host of spices, herbs, and grated vegetables. It looks quite similar to 'pathiri' that is eaten by the people of Kerala. Akki roti makes for a popular gluten-free breakfast and is usually served with chutney. You can also have it for lunch or while pairing it with some gravy or stew. Akki roti looked a bit thicker than the appam and can easily be made at home.

Is Akki Roti Healthy? What Are The Benefits Of Akki Roti?

If you are someone allergic to gluten, this roti is the perfect alternative for you. Alongside, it is easy to digest and includes a good amount of macro-nutrients in your diet, courtesy of the wholesome nutrient profile of rice. You will find akki roti recipes including some healthy greens and vegetables, which make the dish fortified with various healthy vitamins and minerals. However, experts suggest having it limited as excess consumption of rice may load you up with more carbohydrates and calories. So, we say, have it in moderation and enjoy its taste and benefits to the fullest.

Akki Roti Recipe | How To Make Akki Roti At Home:

Here, we have a recipe shared by Chef Anahita Dhondy on her Instagram profile. Let's take you through. She starts by pouring a cup of rice flour into a vessel and adds salt, fresh coconut, cumin seeds, finely chopped chillies, curry leaves and coriander leaves to it. She then includes some freshly grated carrots, cucumbers, and ginger into the vessel, and mixed all the ingredients well with water.

Once the dough is kneaded, it is divided into small balls and hand-pressed on a banana leaf. You can also use a wet cloth or parchment paper instead. Finally, you need to heat a pan and gently cook the roti until it turns light golden brown. Watch the detailed recipe here:

