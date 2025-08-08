Nutritionist Shares Roti Options Tailored To Your Specific Health Needs

In Indian households, roti is a way of life. This simple, round flatbread made from whole wheat flour and water is a permanent fixture on our plates. Whether you are in a city or a quiet village, the familiar sight (and smell) of fresh rotis being flipped on a hot tawa is part of daily life. While the traditional wheat roti is a solid option, it is not the only one out there. With health becoming more of a priority (and rightly so), a simple switch in the kind of roti you eat can make a big difference. Whether you are looking to lose weight, improve digestion, or boost your protein intake, there is a roti for that.

That's where nutritionist Lovneet Batra steps in with some solid advice. In her latest Instagram post, she reminded us that “Not all rotis are the same — choose yours smartly!” She shares seven roti alternatives that are not just healthy but tailored to meet specific health needs.

Here is a quick breakdown of what she recommends:

1. Barley roti for weight loss and blood sugar control

If you are watching your weight or managing blood sugar, barley roti is a great pick. It has a low glycemic index (GI of 30) and is rich in Beta-glucan fibre, which slows digestion and helps keep energy levels steady.

2. Jowar roti for digestion and feeling full

Jowar is a gut-friendly grain, loaded with insoluble fiber and polyphenols that promote healthy digestion. Plus, it keeps you full longer, perfect if you are trying to curb snacking.

3. Foxtail millet roti for healthy blood pressure

This one's packed with potassium, magnesium, and antioxidants: all great for heart health and maintaining blood pressure. It is super light on the stomach.

4. Ragi roti for stronger bones

Ragi is a powerhouse when it comes to calcium, magnesium, and phosphorus. Great for growing kids, older adults, or anyone looking to give their bones a little extra love.

5. Besan roti for a plant-based protein punch

With 22 grams of protein per serving, plus iron and folate, besan (gram flour) rotis are a great choice if you are vegetarian and want to up your protein intake. They also help with muscle strength and keep you feeling satisfied.

6. Oats roti for heart and inflammation support

Oats aren't just for breakfast. In roti form, they offer beta-glucan and antioxidants that support heart health and reduce inflammation. Win-win.

7. Multigrain roti for a bit of everything

Can't choose? Go multigrain! These rotis mix several grains for a nutrient-dense, fibre-rich, low GI option that balances energy, digestion, and taste.

Lovneet Batra's tip - “Mix and match through the week for full-spectrum nutrition!”

Switching up your rotis keeps things interesting and ensures your body gets a range of nutrients. So the next time you are rolling out rotis, try reaching for jowar, ragi, or even a multigrain mix. Small shift, big impact.

