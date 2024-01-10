Happy Birthday, Hrithik! 5 Delicious Moments That Prove He's A True Foodie

Happy Birthday, Hrithik Roshan, who is a big foodie at heart. (Photo: Instagram/hrithikroshan)

Happy birthday Hrithik Roshan! The actor, who will soon be seen in the film 'Fighter', is celebrating his 50th birthday on January 10, 2024. We all know about Hrithik's disciplined commitment to health and fitness, but not everyone knows about his immense love for food. No, Hrithik does not eat just regular, healthy meals, rather he is a big fan of fried foods like samosas and burgers. Hard to believe? Here are five foodie moments that capture Hrithik's love for food.



Here Are 5 Delicious Moments That Prove Hrithik Is A True Foodie:

1. Never-Ending Love For Samosas

Looking at Hrithik's fit physique, one might think the actor does not touch any fried or carb-loaded foods like samosas. On the contrary, Hrithik has an undying love for the potato-stuffed Indian snack. Previously, in a chat show, Hrithik shared that he can eat 25 samosas at a time and that eight samosas are his basic quantity while watching a film. He also shared a serious-looking post on Instagram, but the caption brought out the truth. "Don't be fooled by the serious face. It's a menu. #itakemyfoodveryseriously #missinmysamosas."

2. Enjoying Burgers With His Team

Hrithik is a big fan of burgers and has found foodies in his team too. He shared a video on Instagram in which he can be seen having a delicious meal with his team. Everyone has a plate with a big burger or hot dog along with chips. "Found myself a team who loves food as much as I do," he wrote in the caption.

3. A 'Talented' Cook

Hrithik may not cook often, but when he does, he makes sure to share his "talent" with his social media family. Taking to his Instagram handle, Hrithik shared a picture of a plateful of creamy scrambled eggs that he cooked and paired the eggs with toasted bread and butter. He also shared another picture in which his son Hridaan can be seen eating this breakfast.

"My god! I surprise myself I tell you! I should cook more often. What a talent! I'm amazing :)," Hrithik wrote the caption, adding,"(all rubbish . But I choose to trust the little man hridz)."

4. Family Lunches Are The Best

Hrithik loves eating food with his family. Previously, Hrithik's uncle and music composer Rajesh Roshan shared pictures of a family lunch, featuring Hrithik, his girlfriend and singer Saba Azad, his mother Pinky, niece Suranika, and cousin Pashmina Roshan, among others. "Happiness is always around.. especially on a Sunday, specifically at lunchtime," read the caption. To this, Hrithik replied, "Hahaha true that chacha !! And you are the most fun."

5. Transforming To Hungry 'Ogres' With Saba

All foodies cherish finding a partner who loves food as well as they do. Hrithik and Saba also enjoy eating out together, as seen from their Instagram posts. From eating juicy burgers in London to Kerala-style meals for lunch, the duo loves exploring food.