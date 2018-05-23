Gestational Diabetes May Increase Risk Of Kidney Damage; Eat These Foods To Manage Diabetes Naturally

According to a study published in the Journal Diabetes Care, gestational diabetes, high blood sugar condition during pregnancy, may cause early-stage kidney damage that can later lead to chronic kidney diseases among women. The study showed that women with gestational diabetes were more likely to have a high glomerular filtration rate- an estimate of how much blood per minute passes through the glomeruli, the minute filters within kidneys that extract waste from the blood. Women with gestational diabetes had more than triple the risk of an elevated GFR, which may precede the early kidney damage that accompanies pre-diabetes- a condition with higher blood sugar levels but not high enough to be classified as diabetes.

According to the researchers, the findings suggest that women who have had gestational diabetes may benefit from periodic check-ups to detect early-stage kidney damage and receive subsequent treatment. For the study, researchers included data from 601 Danish women having gestational diabetes and 613 non-diabetic women.

The results showed that women who had gestational diabetes and later developed diabetes were approximately nine times more likely to have an elevated GFR later in life as compared to women who did not have gestational diabetes.

High blood sugar levels may be harmful to the woman and the growing foetus. Here are some natural ways to manage diabetes in a much better way:

1. Monitor your carbohydrate intake

Make sure you are distributing your carbohydrate intake throughout the day, which helps avoid spikes in blood sugar. According to the American Diabetes Association, women with gestational diabetes should eat three small to moderate meals and two to four snacks per day.

2. Eat low-glycaemic index foods

Eating foods that have a low-glycaemic index is another important factor in a gestational diabetes diet. Eat 100 percent whole-grain breads and cereals, non-starchy veggies, fruits like apples, grapefruits, peaches and pears, beans, lentils, et al.

3. Eat more protein

Eating protein alongside carbohydrates help maintain blood sugar levels. Try to eat lean, protein-rich foods like eggs, tofu, nuts, seeds, quinoa, et al.

4. Choose unsaturated fats

These fats are also a part of any healthful diet. Load up on olive oil, most nuts and seeds, fish, et al.

Avoid sugary foods and very starchy foods to complicate things. Make sure you consult a doctor before switching to any of these foods.

With Inputs from IANS