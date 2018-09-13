Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Here's How You Can Prepare Puran Poli This Vinayaka Chavithi

Indians are celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi (or Vinayak Chavithi), starting today, that is 13th September, 2018. The 10-day grand festival is celebrated with much fervour across the country, especially in the states of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa and southern states of Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and some parts of Odisha. Devotees bring home the harbinger of knowledge, wisdom and good fortune, Lord Ganesha's idol to celebrate the auspicious days, until it's time to bid him goodbye. Devotees celebrate these auspicious 10 days by offering bhog to the almighty and preparing some amazing desserts to serve as prasad. While most people make modak, which is said to be Lord Ganesha's favourite sweet, some also like to prepare puran poli - an Indian sweet flatbread, which is popularly gorged on in Maharashtra and south India.

Puran poli is a flatbread prepared with chana dal, sugar (or jaggery), cardamom and maida, and is cooked with lots of desi ghee. Puran translates to sweet filling and poli is the outer bread that's made with maida. This dessert is widely enjoyed during festivities like Ganesh Chaturthi, Holi and Diwali. The Gujarati version of puran poli is prepared with toor dal; on the other hand, states like Andhra Pradesh use a mix of moong and chana dal in this recipe. Puran poli is generally offered as bhog to the deity and served as prasad to devotees. The amazingly delicious poli is what you need to prepare after modaks this Ganesh Chaturthi.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: This dessert is widely enjoyed during festivities like Ganesh Chaturthi, Holi and Diwali Here's How You Make Delicious Puran Poli At Home On Ganesh Chaturthi:

Ingredients:

For mixture:

1 cup chana dal (washed)

3 cups water

1 cup sugar

1 tsp cardamom powder

Nutmeg, grated

For making dough:

2 cups maida

1 tsp salt

2 tbsp ghee

1 cup water

Method:

1. Take chana dal in a pressure cooker; add water and pressure cook it for about a minute (3-4 whistles).

2. Drain the water and mash it coarsely. Now, in a pressure cooker, pour the mashed dal and add sugar. Mix it thoroughly and cook slowly.

3. Add cardamom powder along with grated nutmeg to it and mix thoroughly.

4. Continue stirring on low flame until it gets dry.

5. Let the mixture cool down.

Prepare the dough:

6. In order to prepare the dough, take maida in a bowl. Add salt and ghee and mix well.

7. Add sufficient amount of water and make semi-soft dough.

8. Wrap the bowl with a plastic sheet or damp cloth and leave it for 30 minutes.

Prepare puran poli:

9. Make flat balls out of the dough like we make for chapatis.

10. Dust it using maida flour and roll it in round shape with a roller.

11. Fill the puran (stuffing) in it and then cover the edges. Roll it out again in round shape.

12. Heat tawa and cook the puran poli on both sides with lots of ghee.

13. Puran poli is ready to eat. Serve it hot with some more ghee poured over.

There, puran poli is ready! So, make this Ganesh Chaturthi super special by preparing this ghee-laden delight.