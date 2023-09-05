G20 Summit: Is Food Delivery Allowed In Delhi? Here's What You Need To Know

What are the food delivery restrictions? Here's all you need to know. Photo: iStock (representational)

As the G20 summit is being held in Delhi from September 9thh to 10th, the city is gearing up to receive delegates and world leaders from the member countries. Dignitaries including UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and more will be visiting the Indian capital city for the conference and other events. Security arrangements and beautification is in place in Delhi, and multiple notices have been shared for the convenience of the general public. Foodies were left grappling with the question about food delivery services and whether they will remain functional in light of the security arrangements for G20 summit. Here's what you need to know.

Online food delivery has changed the way we order our favourite dishes. We can simply search for our favourite outlets, select our food order and have it delivered to our home quickly and conveniently. However, food delivery drivers can create security troubles and hence, the government has decided to ban online delivery in the New Delhi District for the duration of the summit.

G20 Summit is being held in India from 9-10 September.

Will Food Delivery Be Banned In Delhi During G20 Summit?

As per a report by PTI, all online delivery services except essentials will be barred in the New Delhi district for the duration of the summit. Food delivery will be functioning normally in other districts, per the traffic advisory shared by Delhi Police.

However, essential services such as postal and medical, sample collections will be allowed. "Essential services such as postal and medical services, sample collections by path labs will be allowed throughout Delhi. In the New Delhi area, commercial activities will not be allowed. Online delivery services will not be allowed but medicine delivery will be allowed," said Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) SS Yadav. "Valid permissions granted for essential services will be "honoured", he added.