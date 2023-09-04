Indian Street Food, Millet-Based Food On Menu Of G20 Dignitaries

Millets and street food will feature prominently on the G20 leaders menu. (Photo: iStock)

The G20 Summit is taking place in Delhi from September 9th to 10th, 2023. The capital city is decking up to host dignitaries and leaders, including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Apart from the security arrangements and cultural programmes, a special focus has been put on food as well. As per a report by PTI, the world leaders attending the G20 summit in Delhi will get a taste of lip-smacking Indian street food, including flavourful delicacies from Chandni Chowk, as well as innovative dishes made from millets.

As per G20 India Special Secretary Muktesh Pardeshi, the hotels are coming up with unique millet-based dishes for the world leaders staying with them. More than 10,000 delegates are expected to visit Delhi and they will be introduced to the amazing street food of the country. "Yes, in some innovative manner, there would be an introduction to street food and local and regional cuisines of India. The chefs are working overtime to finalise the menu, keeping all aspects in mind. But certainly, there will be some exposure," G20 India Special Secretary Muktesh Pardeshi said in response to a question at a press conference. "Delhi is very well known for its street food, particularly the Chandni Chowk area. So, when you visit our international media centre, I am sure you will also get a taste of the street food of India," he added.

Apart from this, PTI also stated that millets will occupy the centre stage at the conference in more ways than one. Start-ups dealing with superfoods and an exhibition will be set up at the 1,200-acre Pusa Campus of the IARI (Indian Agricultural Research Institute). 20 leaders as well as their spouses will visit on September 9. They will learn about India's rich agricultural heritage and taste a full-course millet-based feast prepared by celebrity chefs including Kunal Kapur, Ajay Chopra and Anahita Dhondy. Kusha Mathur and Nikita Mehra from the ITC group will also join the chefs in preparing the millet-based menu for the dignitaries at the live cooking area.

Millets will be prominently featured in appetisers, salads, main course dishes and even desserts. They will see how millets are being brought into use 'from farm to fork' as the United Nations declares 2023 as the year of the millets.