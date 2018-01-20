Foods For Women: Foods You Must Take To Increase Your Stamina

Shatavari
Shatavari is quite popular for its multiple health benefits. It is known to be beneficial for women as it helps improve the stamina and endurance levels. Apart from this, it is rich in antioxidants which helps in reducing fatigue and boosts immunity system to a great extent.
Eggs
Eggs are an excellent source of protein which help in the repair and growth of muscles and tissues in the body. They also aid in building the stamina.
Green Leafy Vegetables
Iron deficiency is quite common among women and consuming a diet which has abundant amounts of green leafy vegetables can keep diseases like anaemia at bay. Spinach is an excellent source of iron and releases short-term energy, resulting in increased stamina.
Almonds are extremely nutrient-dense and help in boosting the body's metabolism. Increased metabolism thereby improves the overall stamina levels in the body.