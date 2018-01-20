Foods For Women: Foods You Must Take To Increase Your Stamina

In a recent study published in the Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition, it was found that women who consumed a specially blended supplement for a period of one month could run faster. They noticed a 3-mile run times drop by almost a minute after taking that specially prepared blend of minerals and vitamins. According to the researchers, the women who took the supplement also saw an improvement in the speed on a stationary bike test and step bench test. The study participants were divided into test groups. They consisted of recreational female athletes ranging in age from 18 to 30 years old. These group of women were already engaged in aerobic exercises and running for at least two to three hours a week for six months. Here's a list of foods that can help women increase their stamina to a great extent.Shatavari is quite popular for its multiple health benefits. It is known to be beneficial for women as it helps improve the stamina and endurance levels. Apart from this, it is rich in antioxidants which helps in reducing fatigue and boosts immunity system to a great extent.Eggs are an excellent source of protein which help in the repair and growth of muscles and tissues in the body. They also aid in building the stamina.Iron deficiency is quite common among women and consuming a diet which has abundant amounts of green leafy vegetables can keep diseases like anaemia at bay. Spinach is an excellent source of iron and releases short-term energy, resulting in increased stamina.Almonds are extremely nutrient-dense and help in boosting the body's metabolism. Increased metabolism thereby improves the overall stamina levels in the body.