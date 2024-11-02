Foodie Moments Inside Priyanka Chopra's 'Perfect Diwaloween' In London - See Pics

Inside Priyanka Chopra's foodilicious Diwali 2024. (Photo: Instagram/priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra is blending the joy of Diwali with the fun of Halloween in a spectacular culinary celebration. Despite her busy schedule, Priyanka manages to carve out precious moments for delicious meals with her family. Recently, she shared a series of photos on Instagram, showcasing her festive feast with her husband Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The food, as always, stole the show. One of the slides featured a buffet of Indian snacks, with chefs serving samosas and what appeared to be chats for Priyanka's guests. A close-up featured a bowl of delicious chaat, garnished with fresh coriander, pomegranate, chickpeas, papdi and sev.

This guilt-free yet delightful meal was accompanied by a note from Priyanka Chopra, marking the auspicious occasion. The final snap revealed the lavish dinner table at the couple's residence, exuding luxury and warmth.

"Just a perfect Diwaloween," she captioned the post, capturing the joy, laughter, and delectable flavours of this festive gathering.

In October, Priyanka Chopra gave fans a glimpse into her delicious dining experiences through a series of Instagram posts. She kicked off her culinary journey with a cute ceramic Guinness espresso mug adorned with a Toucan design, filled with whipped coffee. Next up was a delectable platter featuring a steak pie drizzled with gravy, accompanied by soy sauce and sautéed green vegetables. Halloween fun was evident in her mini pastries shaped like adorable ghosts draped in white blankets and decorative eyes. Adding to the spooky theme was a unique appetiser named 'Char-SPOOK-Erie,' an impressive spread of meats, cheeses, and bread arranged to resemble an amputated arm. Priyanka also gave her fans a closer look at the Devonshire bar menu, which featured delicious dishes at wallet-friendly prices. Read on to know more.