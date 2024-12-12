Expired Food And Safety Issues Found At Arambham Restaurant In Hyderabad

The task force representing Telangana's Food Safety Department inspected establishments in Hyderabad's Madhapur area recently. The officials visited a restaurant named Arambham (Millet Express Food Pvt Ltd). They seized food articles worth Rs 21893, as they were found to be in violation of labelling regulations. They also seized one kilo of expired besan. The team made note of several hygiene issues and related violations. The refrigerators in the restaurant were not maintained properly and there was food waste in them. Food items kept in the fridge were covered but not labelled. Some of the food articles stored on trays were placed on the ground. Food and non-food articles were found to be stored together.

Also Read: Two Restaurants In Hyderabad's Attapur Area Raided - See What Was Found

The officials also noted that there was no gap between the wall and the storage racks. They observed that the FIFO (First In, First Out) method for inventory/food safety was not being followed well, since they discovered that food articles were "haphazardly arranged in the storage." Moreover, the task force said that the kitchen was congested and that it could not "facilitate proper cleaning." The establishment had also not displayed its FSSAI License at a prominent location.

𝗔𝗿𝗮𝗺𝗯𝗵𝗮𝗺 (𝗠𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗲𝘁 𝗘𝘅𝗽𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗙𝗼𝗼𝗱 𝗣𝘃𝘁 𝗟𝘁𝗱), 𝗠𝗮𝗱𝗵𝗮𝗽𝘂𝗿

11.12.2024



* FSSAI License not displayed prominently.



* Refrigerators not maintained properly and found with food waste.



* Kitchen found to be congested and cannot facilitate proper… pic.twitter.com/l1qwiokzRY — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) December 11, 2024

Also Read: Hygiene Problems, Unsafe Food Practices Flagged At Restaurants Near Sagar X Road, Hyderabad

Another restaurant the task force inspected on that day was Bezawada Bhojanam in the Jubilee Hills area. The officials discarded several items, including prepared food articles stored inside the fridge, an expired 1-litre packet of toned milk and spoiled potatoes (which were found to be sprouted). The refrigerators of the establishment were deemed unhygienic. Food kept in them did not have labels. Veg and non-veg food items were discovered to be stored together in the refrigerator. There were other problems with storage too. The team noted that the FIFO process had not been maintained as food articles were arranged haphazardly.

The task force found a rusty iron knife being used in the kitchen. Additionally, there were no supervisors with FoSTaC (Food Safety Training and Certification) training on the premises. The water analysis reports and medical fitness records for food handlers were unavailable. The establishment had not prominently displayed its FSSAI License.

Task force team has conducted inspections in Madhapur area on 11.12.2024.



𝗕𝗲𝘇𝗮𝘄𝗮𝗱𝗮 𝗕𝗵𝗼𝗷𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗺, 𝗝𝘂𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗲 𝗛𝗶𝗹𝗹𝘀



* FSSAI License not displayed at prominent location.



* Water analysis reports and Medical Fitness records of food handlers are not available.… pic.twitter.com/tguiobDxSs — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) December 11, 2024

Before this, the food safety task force undertook inspections in Hyderabad's Lakdikapul area. Click here to read the full story.