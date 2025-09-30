This Content Creator Flags Sunfeast Ad; Brand Removes It Within 24 Hours

Indian snack brands have often been accused of dressing up sugary or processed foods as "tiffin-friendly" for schoolchildren. The latest flashpoint in that debate came this week when food influencer Revant Himatsingka, better known as Food Pharmer, flagged a Sunfeast Dark Fantasy advertisement that placed chocolate biscuits in a child's lunchbox.

Himatsingka, who has built a following by calling out misleading food labels and marketing campaigns, said the post promoted chocolate as an everyday tiffin item. "Dear Sunfeast, I have no problem with chocolate. I have a problem with chocolate being sold as an everyday tiffin item," he wrote in a widely shared post.

The ad in question was uploaded to Sunfeast's official Instagram handle and featured its Dark Fantasy Choco Fills as a fun alternative to vegetables in school tiffins. Food Pharmer warned that this was misleading at first glance. "Sunfeast's ad, at first glance, suggests that parents should replace vegetables in their child's lunchbox with Dark Fantasy Choco Fills. The only 'vegetable' in this product is hydrogenated vegetable oil. This product just has sugar, refined flour, palm oil, and more additives," he said.

Sunfeast Responds, Withdraws Ad In 24 Hours

Unlike several companies that have responded to Himatsingka's actions with legal notices in the past, Sunfeast chose a different path. The brand replied publicly, saying, "Sunfeast Dark Fantasy as a brand is about making tiffin interesting for everyone." It acknowledged the issue and took down the post within 24 hours.

"The objective of the creative was to show that the veggies were included in the sandwich in an exciting manner rather than being replaced. However, it seems the creative may lead to misunderstanding at first glance, so we have taken down the post from our console and have also spoken to the publisher to remove it from their servers," the company said.

Himatsingka welcomed the move, praising the brand for responding "in a very humble manner." He added: "I was very happy to see the way Sunfeast responded... I'm very confident this will set off a chain reaction, and many companies are going to stop misleading marketing. Let us keep raising awareness and continue the path towards a healthier India!"

The episode has sparked conversation about how food products aimed at children are marketed in India. With consumer voices amplified on social media, experts say brands are being increasingly forced to address misleading health claims promptly. For Sunfeast, the decision to withdraw the post instead of defending it may mark a shift in how big FMCG companies approach criticism in the digital age.

Internet Reacts To Sunfeast's Move

Social media users and consumers have appreciated Sunfeast's response to Himatsingka's criticism. Take a look at the comments section:

"An appreciation for yourself and for Sunfeast too," an Instagram user wrote. Another added, "Followed you for many months and it's really crazy to see the difference one man can make."

Appreciating the brand, a person wrote, "Owning up to their mistakes is a strong thing a brand can do." Another chimed in, "Other companies also should inspire by @sunfeastdarkfantasy. They respect people's concern."