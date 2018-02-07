Food Allergies In Kids Often Attributed To Their Parents, Says Study In a recent study published in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology, it was found that parents of kids with food allergies often engage in behaviours that could trigger an allergic reaction in their kid.

The study was conducted to understand the food allergy management behaviours and attitudes in their patients' households. In the survey, 100 English-speaking parents of children ages 6 months to 18 years took part. These parents had previously been diagnosed with food allergies and also came for follow-up visits at an urban allergy clinic.



According to the researchers, the parents were asked about potentially risky food allergy management behaviours. As per the findings of the study, almost half of parents of kids with food allergies reported at least one risky behaviour, such as not carrying epinephrine auto injectors or not reading food labels.



While conducting the survey, it was found that about 11 percent of the parents gave allergy-inducing foods to their kids as they didn't have time to read ingredient labels. Apart from this, 7 percent said the cost of food was a barrier to avoiding those foods.





