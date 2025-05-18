US Woman Tells How Rare Allergic Reaction From Acne Drug Nearly Killed Her

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Elle Dunn's routine acne treatment led to a near-fatal medical crisis. She was prescribed Minocycline, a common antibiotic for teenage acne. Dunn suffered severe symptoms before being diagnosed with DRESS syndrome.

What began as a routine treatment for teenage acne spiraled into a near-death medical crisis for Elle Dunn, who was just 15 when she was prescribed Minocycline, a commonly used antibiotic.

Now 27, Dunn is revisiting the terrifying episode in a viral TikTok video, shedding light on a rare and potentially fatal condition that went undiagnosed for weeks. Her experience underscores the hidden risks of even routine medications - an important reminder for patients and healthcare providers alike.

Initially, Dunn experienced seemingly minor symptoms - jaw pain, skin rashes, and fatigue - that rapidly progressed into a full-body reaction. Things took a frightening turn during her sister's wedding, where she developed severe hives and a dangerously high fever. Rushed to the hospital, she was placed in intensive care as doctors struggled to identify the cause.

"I remember just feeling like my body was shutting down," she told PEOPLE in an interview. "The last thing I remember is hearing beeping. Everything went black - then I saw myself from above. I saw the doctors, the nurses, and my parents being rushed out. It wasn't scary. It almost felt peaceful, like a dream."

For nearly 30 minutes, Dunn was clinically unresponsive - an experience that left her family shaken. Initially misdiagnosed with Parvovirus, her condition continued to worsen over six weeks. Eventually, doctors identified the real cause: DRESS syndrome (Drug Reaction with Eosinophilia and Systemic Symptoms) - a rare but severe reaction to medication.

According to the National Organization for Rare Disorders, DRESS syndrome can affect the skin, blood, and internal organs including the liver, kidneys, lungs, and heart. The immune system essentially launches an attack against the body - triggered by certain medications, including some antibiotics.

"I had never heard of DRESS before," Dunn said. "I had no idea that something prescribed for acne could almost take my life."

The treatment was intense: high doses of steroids to suppress her immune response, leaving her weak but alive. Recovery was slow and painful, but she considers herself fortunate. "Yes, I technically 'died,' but I survived without permanent damage. Some patients lose their hair or suffer long-term organ damage. I was lucky."

More than a decade later, the experience has left Dunn hyper-cautious about any medication she takes. "I always ask doctors twice now. I don't ever want to relive that," she says.