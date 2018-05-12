Following A Healthy Diet May Reduce Hearing Loss In Women, Says Study

Highlights A new study linked 3 diets with reduction in risk of hearing loss. AMED, DASH and AHEI-2010 diets may help women retain sense of hearing. There's a 30% less chance of hearing loss in women who eat healthy.

A healthy diet may do more for your body than just help you lose weight. A new study has suggested that it might just help reduce risks of hearing impairment as well. The study from Brigham and Women's Hospital has said that eating healthy analysed the link between hearing loss in women and three different healthy diets- the Alternate Mediterranean Diet (AMED), the DASH diet and Alternative Healthy Eating Index-2010. The study was published in The Journal of Nutrition.

The study titled 'Adherence to Healthful Dietary Patterns Is Associated with Lower Risk of Hearing Loss in Women' said, "Specific nutrients have been associated with hearing status, but associations between healthful dietary patterns and risk of hearing loss have not been prospectively evaluated." The study clearly concluded: "Adherence to healthful dietary patterns is associated with lower risk of hearing loss in women. Consuming a healthy diet may be helpful in reducing the risk of acquired hearing loss."

The study looked at 81,818 women between the ages of 27 and 44, whose diet patterns over 22 years were analysed. The researchers came to the conclusion that women who followed AMED and DASH diets had a 30 per cent less chances of developing moderate or complete loss of hearing, as compared to women didn't follow either of these diets. An analysis of a sub-cohort of 33,000 women further indicated that the percentage of the reduction in risk of hearing loss may be even greater than 30 percent and may be linked with the AMED diet.

Talking about the results of the study, Dr. Sharon Curhan, an epidemiologist at Brigham and Women's Hospital and first author of the study said in a press release, "Eating well contributes to overall good health, and it may also be helpful in reducing the risk of hearing loss." Hearing loss affects approximately 48 million Americans every year, said the press release that was published online.

Here's a brief about healthy diets which may reduce hearing loss for women:

1. AMED Diet: This diet includes consumption of extra virgin olive oil, legumes, whole grains and fresh fruits and vegetables, as well as nuts and seeds.

2. DASH Diet: This diet is especially recommended to people with hypertension. It's high in fruits and vegetables and low in sodium, sugar. It also eliminates alcohol completely.

3. AHEI-2010: This diet borrows components from both the above diets.



