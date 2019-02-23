Feeling Depressed? It's Time To Cut Out The Unhealthy Junk Food From Your Diet

We all are aware of the fact that depression is fast becoming a common lifestyle problem with many of us suffering from symptoms like anxiety, stress and insomnia. These may seem like usual day to day problems, but they can turn into a matter of concern in the long run. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), depression is the leading cause of ill health and disability worldwide. But did you know that your simple consumption of unhealthy junk food may increase the risk of psychological disorders, including bipolar disorder and depression? Yes, that true!

According to the researchers, junk food is not only harmful for metabolism and promotes obesity, but also increases the risk of psychological problems such as bipolar disorder and depression, irrespective of personal characteristics such as age, gender, education and marital status. The study was published in the International Journal of Food Sciences and Nutrition.

Consumption of high-sugary foods was found to be linked with bipolar disorder, while fried foods or processed grains were associated with depression. "Perhaps the time has come for us to take a closer look at the role of diet in mental health because it could be that healthy diet choices contribute to mental health," said lead author Jim E Banta, Associate Professor at Loma Linda University, California. "More research is needed before we can answer definitively, but the evidence seems to be pointing in that direction," Banta added.

The findings provide "additional evidence that public policy and clinical practice should more explicitly aim to improve diet quality among those struggling with mental health." It also pointed out that "dietary interventions for people with mental illness should especially target young adults, those with less than 12 years of education, and obese individuals."

For the study, the team of researchers reviewed data from over 2,40,000 telephone surveys conducted between 2005 and 2015.

