Fatty Diet May Up Risk Of Life Threatening Liver Disease: Study

A diet high in fat and cholesterol is not only detrimental for your weight and heart, but it can also trigger some changes in the immune system, which could lead to non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis is a serious form of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. In this condition, people who drink little or no alcohol have an excess accumulation of liver fat. If nothing is done to control the condition, NASH can even progress to cirrhosis or liver cancer, especially in those with obesity or type-2 diabetes.

The study, published in the journal Hepatology, revealed that changes in the immune system triggered by fatty diet can eventually lead to liver inflammation and scarring that is commonly seen in patients suffering from NASH.

"Not only does this study define how fat and cholesterol shape the progression of liver inflammation and scarring, but it also identifies potential pathways that can be targeted for future therapies," said Hugo Rosen, Professor at Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California in the US.

"That could bring us closer to finding a treatment for a disease that impacts millions of lives around the world," Rosen added.

The study also highlighted the urgent need of more studies and investigations to understand the causes of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease progression to design successful therapeutics and clinical treatments.

Foods for liver

Processed foods, refined and junk foods such as fries, cookies, pastas and pretzels etc. may raise cholesterol levels and take a massive toll on liver health too. Drinking alcohol on a regular basis is also not an advisable practice. Here are some foods that are known to be good for liver.

These food are replete with antioxidants, anti-inflammatory compounds and are known to boost liver health naturally:

1. Grapes

2. Berries

3. Beetroot Juice

4. Cruciferous vegetables

5. Nuts

Include these foods in your diet and boost your liver health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information

(With inputs IANS)



