Extra Idli Batter In Fridge? Don't Throw! 5 Delicious Dishes You Can Make With It

Idli batter is versatile and can be made in more than one way

Do you have some extra idli batter left in your refrigerator? Don't know what to do with the batter? Planning to throw it away. If you answered yes, then wait for a while! We might help you change your plan. In this article, we will share some incredibly delicious recipes that you can create with that extra portion of idli batter that you think is of no use. Sounds interesting, right? So without further ado, let's get going. But before that, check if the idli batter is still fresh or has turned stale.

5 Dishes You Can Make With Leftover Idli Batter:

1. Paddu:

Paddu (or paniyaram) is a round bite-sized fried idli, made out of leftover idli batter, mixed with onion and green chillies. You get special pans with small cavets, where you can fry these idli balls with some amount of oil. Click here for the recipe.

2. Uttapam:

You surely have tried uttapam by now, the desi-style pizza, with the toppings of choice. All you need to do is, heat a tawa, add a ladle of uttapam, top it with tomato, onion, chillies, coriander, mint leaves etc., and let it cook - much like what you do with the pancakes. Sounds fun? Here's a delicious uttapam recipe that you may try.

3. Pesarattu:

Pesarattu is a dosa made with soaked green moong. We suggest you add some idli batter to it to make the dosa more delicious, adding a unique texture to it. Find the classic pesarattu recipe here.

4. Appam:

Appam is thin, light, and airy, and melts in the mouth in just no time. And guess what, you can make this delicious dish with a portion of leftover idli batter. Make appam for yourself and pair it with stew or prawn curry and enjoy. Click here for the recipe.

5. Chakli pitha:

You can make the delicious Bengali chakli pitha with leftover idli batter. You heard us right. Just spread it evenly on an iron pan and let it cook on low heat. Pair it with chicken curry, mutton curry, or any spicy dish of your choice and relish. You can also have it as a dessert with some fresh jaggery on the sides. Click here for the full recipe for Chakli Pitha.

Did you like our recipe ideas made with leftover idli batter? If yes, then go ahead and pick a recipe to replicate at home. Do let us know how you liked it.