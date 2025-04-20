Expired Food And Unhygienic Conditions Observed At These Three Telangana Establishments

The task force from the Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana, conducted inspections at two food establishments in Nirmal town on April 16, 2025. The officials shared their findings on their official X (formerly Twitter) handle, highlighting several violations of food safety and hygiene norms. At Bandhan Sweet House, the task force noted that no proper hygiene was maintained within the premises. Food handlers were seen working without hair caps and gloves. Moreover, expired bread packets and unlabelled ready-to-eat savouries were also identified and destroyed on the spot.

Officials raised concerns about the suspected use of excess synthetic food colours in items like green peas and sev. Aside from this, open dustbins were found placed in close proximity to the food preparation and storage areas, and no pest control management system was noted.

The officials also inspected Hotel Mayuri Inn, where they found that the FSSAI license was not displayed in a prominent location. The cooking premises and vegetable storage area lacked basic hygiene. Food handlers were not following sanitary practices and had not received FoSTaC (Food Safety Training and Certification) training. The officials found rotten and fungus-infested cabbages and beetroots in the vegetable store. Moreover, long-stored meat and unlabelled paneer were found in the refrigerator, which was not only untidy but also operating at improper temperatures. Plus, the establishment also did not take any pest control measures.

On the same day, an inspection was also conducted at IFC Restaurant in Nirmal town. Officials reported poor hygiene standards across the kitchen and storage areas. Food handlers were found to be inadequately trained, with no personal hygiene measures being followed. The kitchen's sewage system was found to be clogged, posing a serious health hazard. Expired sauces and other raw ingredients were discovered on the premises.

Further, improper storage practices were observed, with some raw materials found to be insect-infested, and rat faeces were identified among them. No pest control measures had been implemented, and an open dustbin was located dangerously close to cooked and semi-cooked food.

