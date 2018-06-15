Eid 2018: Here's Why Sheer Khurma Is Special, A Recipe To Prepare It On Eid Ul-Fitr

Eid Mubarak! Muslims across are gearing up to celebrate Eid 2018 on 16 June in India. Also known as Meethi Eid, this festival marks new beginnings, and to kick-start these beginnings, what's better than bingeing on desserts? One of the most significant desserts of Eid Ul-Fitr is sheer khurma. Sheer means milk in Persian and khurma means dates; it is a delectable and nutritious mix of sewai, dates and milk. This simple yet delicious dessert is versatile as it can be served hot or cold. Dates being one of the main ingredients help enhance the flavour that no sugar can give. This rich and creamy sheer khurma tastes best when it is slow-cooked. If you are planning to prepare this amazing dessert, then we have got you covered with a nice recipe.

Eid 2018: What Is Sheer Khurma?

Sheer khurma, also known as sheer korma, is a special dish made with dates, milk and sewai or vermicelli. This special dish is served after Eid prayer as breakfast and throughout the day to all visiting guests. The dish is vastly popular in Hyderabad, where it is consumed first thing in the morning. The garnish on sheer khurma includes dried dates, also known as chhuara and coconut along with nuts like almonds, cashew nuts and pistachios.

Dates have always been an integral part of Ramadan, as for most people, fast is broken by eating dates as they have a long history of being a significant food for Prophet Mohammad's life. Moreover, they are highly nutritious and help to keep the mind and body rejuvenated.



Eid 2018: How Is Sheer Khurma Prepared At Home?

A lot of hard work and meticulous amounts of preparation goes into making sheer khurma. It is basically vermicelli sautéed in ghee, which is then added to thickened, sweetened milk along with dry fruits and nuts. Here's an amazing recipe of sheer khurma that you'd love to prepare at home.

Ingredients:

5 cups milk, full cream

50 gram vermicelli (broken into small pieces), roasted

50 gram coconut (dried), grated

1/2 cup sugar

2 green cardamoms

2 tbsp. dates, chopped

10-12 raisins

1/4 cup almonds (cut into pieces), blanched

1/2 tsp khus (vetiver)

2-3 vark leaves (silver foil commonly found on barfis)

Method:

In a wide pan, simmer the milk till it thickens to the consistency of cream. Add the vermicelli, coconut, sugar, cardamom, dates and half of the raisins and almonds Bring to boil and then simmer for about 5 minutes. Add the vetiver. Transfer to a serving bowl, garnish with silver leaves and remaining almonds and raisins. Serve hot or cold.

This Eid Ul-Fitr, make the occasion super-special for your family and friends and surprise them with this amazing dessert that will only double your celebrations.



Eid Mubarak!