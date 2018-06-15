Eid 2018: Here's Why Sheer Khurma Is Special, A Recipe To Prepare It On Eid Ul-Fitr

Eid 2018: What Is Sheer Khurma?
Sheer khurma, also known as sheer korma, is a special dish made with dates, milk and sewai or vermicelli. This special dish is served after Eid prayer as breakfast and throughout the day to all visiting guests. The dish is vastly popular in Hyderabad, where it is consumed first thing in the morning. The garnish on sheer khurma includes dried dates, also known as chhuara and coconut along with nuts like almonds, cashew nuts and pistachios.
Dates have always been an integral part of Ramadan, as for most people, fast is broken by eating dates as they have a long history of being a significant food for Prophet Mohammad's life. Moreover, they are highly nutritious and help to keep the mind and body rejuvenated.
Eid 2018: How Is Sheer Khurma Prepared At Home?
A lot of hard work and meticulous amounts of preparation goes into making sheer khurma. It is basically vermicelli sautéed in ghee, which is then added to thickened, sweetened milk along with dry fruits and nuts. Here's an amazing recipe of sheer khurma that you'd love to prepare at home.
Ingredients:
- 5 cups milk, full cream
- 50 gram vermicelli (broken into small pieces), roasted
- 50 gram coconut (dried), grated
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 2 green cardamoms
- 2 tbsp. dates, chopped
- 10-12 raisins
- 1/4 cup almonds (cut into pieces), blanched
- 1/2 tsp khus (vetiver)
- 2-3 vark leaves (silver foil commonly found on barfis)
Method:
- In a wide pan, simmer the milk till it thickens to the consistency of cream.
- Add the vermicelli, coconut, sugar, cardamom, dates and half of the raisins and almonds
- Bring to boil and then simmer for about 5 minutes.
- Add the vetiver. Transfer to a serving bowl, garnish with silver leaves and remaining almonds and raisins.
- Serve hot or cold.
This Eid Ul-Fitr, make the occasion super-special for your family and friends and surprise them with this amazing dessert that will only double your celebrations.