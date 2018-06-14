Eid 2018: What Makes Haleem The Most Revered Delicacy Of Eid ul-Fitr

Muslims across the world are looking to celebrate Eid ul-Fitr with much fervour and grandeur on 15th June, 2018. Preparations are on and people are gearing up to celebrate the big day by hosting Eid party for friends and family . Amidst a sumptuous spread of Eid special delicacies , haleem makes for the most popular dishes that people love to prepare. In fact, it also makes for a special dish during Ramzan. Haleem is a simple, porridge-like dish that is prepared from wheat, lentils and meat that is slow-cooked for hours to get an exceptional flavour. Consisting of a plethora of ingredients, this dish is said to be heavy yet healthy. The origin of haleem lies in the popular Arabian dish called 'harees.' Let's look at what makes haleem the most revered dish during Ramzan and Eid

Eid-ul-Fitr: What Is Haleem?

Haleem is a ghee-rich porridge that is made with lentils like gram moong dal and chana dal, wheat, and minced meat. The garnish on haleem plays an important role; the crisp fried onions, ginger slices, green chilli, lemon juice and coriander leaves help deliver the perfect flavour to the dish. The dish is drenched in desi ghee and is served hot with naan. Some people like eating it as is; however, naan helps cut the spice. This dish is cooked for a good eight to 10 hours to make it just perfect.

Haleem has a long history in India that is said to date back to the Mughal period. The dishes served back then were influenced by the Persian and Arabic cultures. The original haleem is made with lamb and goat; however, nowadays, some like it with chicken and vegetarian delights.



Eid-ul-Fitr: How To Make Haleem At Home?

If you wish to make haleem this Eid al-Fitr, then we have got you covered with an amazing recipe to prepare and impress your guests.

Eid 2018: How to make haleem at home

Ingredients:

1/2 tsp lamb (boneless)

150 gram moong dal (washed)

50 gram dal chana

100 gram wheat (broken)

500 ml desi ghee

10 cloves

4 bay leaves

1 gram saffron

30 gram green chilli paste

10 gram turmeric powder

6 gram mace

10 gram green cardamom

50 gram garlic paste

50 gram ginger, grated

150 gram onion, fried

3-4 litre lamb stock

To taste salt

Method:

Wash all the lentils and broken wheat and soak them together for 2 hours. Take a heavy bottom handi and add ghee to temper it with whole spices - cloves, bay leaf and green cardamom. When the spices start crackling, add the grated ginger and garlic paste till the colour turns brown. Add the lamb along with all the powdered spices saffron, green chilli paste, turmeric powder, and cook until it is half done and then add fried onions. Drain the water from the lentils and add it to the lamb along with lamb stock. Add salt as per your taste. Cook until lamb gets tender and is mixed with the lentils to give a thick consistency. Check for the seasoning and serve with the choice of breads like baqarkhani and naan. You can also have it as is, since it is a whole meal in itself.

Go on and make this Eid al-Fitr special with haleem. We wish you have a great Meethi Eid this year.

Eid Mubarak!