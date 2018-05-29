Eid 2018: 13 Genius Tips To Make The Perfect Biryani This Eid

Eid 2018: Tips to Make the Perfect Biryani

Muslims across the globe are observing the month-long fast; holy period of Ramzan 2018 and gearing up for the grand festivities. Eid 2018 is just around the corner and we couldn't be more excited. Eid-Al-Fitr is celebrated to mark new and positive beginnings, which is why the festival is also known as 'Meethi Eid'. On this day, while people prepare different types of desserts, a lavish spread of delectable delicacies is also prepared and biryani tops the list. The quintessential biryani is cooked to perfection overnight; no wonder it is one of the most significant dishes of this festival. However, preparing it is not a cake-walk; it needs precision, technique and a melange of spices to make this special delicacy. This Eid, we list out some amazingly handy tips to make the perfect biryani to impress your guests. Make sure you bookmark them!

Here's an amazing Kachhi Hyderabadi Biryani by Culinary Expert and Food Blogger, Reetu Uday Kugaji that you can make at home this Eid.

Here are a few tips suggested by Chef Reetu that you must definitely keep in mind while making this exceptionally amazing biryani!

1. Place a few bay leaves at the bottom of the dum vessel so that the biryani does not stick to the bottom, it also imparts a beautiful flavour to the rice. Ensure that you remove them before serving the biryani.

2. Lemon juice is added while cooking the rice, as it not only keeps rice grains from sticking together, also it will help keep your rice beautifully white, which makes the biryani more presentable.

3. The dum utensil is sealed with whole-wheat flour dough, so that the flavour and aroma does not escape from the biryani.

4. Use excellent quality of ingredients in the biryani.

5. The rice that is used to prepare the biryani should be of the top-most quality and must have a fantastic fragrance. Biryani rice is generally different from the usual rice grains.

6. Soak the rice for 30 minutes.

7. Do not overcook the rice.

8. Boil or cook the rice with whole spices preferably a 'bouquet garni' of the whole spices, so that it is easier to remove at a later stage.

9. The quantity of yogurt used in the marination shouldn't be too much as it tends to make the biryani mushy.

10. The cooking utensil used for cooking rice should be big enough so that it gives enough room for the rice to cook.

11. Add saffron steeped in milk to impart both the flavour and the vibrant colour to the biryani.

12. The golden brown onions (Birista) should be crunchy and crisp, therefore slice onion very thinly, apply salt and set aside for 10 minutes, squeeze out the moisture from it and deep fry.

13. Last but not the least, try and prepare home-made biryani masala and store it in an air-tight container to save time while preparing the biryani.

Bring these handy tips to your use and enjoy some delectable biryani this Eid!