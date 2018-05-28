Ramzan 2018: Delicious Sevaiyan Recipes You Can Prepare At Home This Eid

Nowadays, people like experimenting and love preparing newer versions of sevaiyan in order to break the monotony. Let us take you through some amazing sevaiyan recipes that you'd love to prepare during Ramzan and Eid this year.
Recipe by Chef Niru Gupta
An Eid special sevaiyan pudding, sheer khurma is made with sevaiyan, dates and milk along with coconut, cardamom, khus and almonds. Sheer stands for 'Persian' and khurma is another word for 'dates or khajur'. This recipe is bound to make your Ramzan and Eid special.
Recipe by Chef Niru Gupta
Sevaiyan roasted in ghee, simmered in honey and sugar syrup along with a mild flavour of nutmeg is all you need to impress your guests this Eid. A quick recipe to prepare, Kiwaamee sevaiyan is just perfect to break your fast during iftar.
Recipe by Chef Ankit Mangla
Adding a twist to the usual sevaiyan by adding gulkand and sugar to make festivities even sweeter, this recipe is bound to make you fall in love with the dessert. Do not forget to add the quintessential rose essence in your sevaiyan.
Recipe by Chef Niru Gupta
An amazingly twisted sevaiyan dish with vanilla essence, sugar, cardamom, raisins and almonds; this parsi sev recipe will welcome festivities with style. Make sure you serve it hot.
5. Sevaiyan with a Peach Murabba
Recipe by Chef Poppy Agha
Sevaiyan cooked in butter, spices and sugar served with peach murabba; sounds like an exotic dessert? Well, wait till you taste it. We are sure you wouldn't regret a bit. It is loaded with double cream, pine nuts, cloves and jaggery. Mouth-watering much?
These amazing sevaiyan recipes will surely make Ramzan and Eid super-special this year!