Ramzan 2018: A Memorable Iftar Party Menu With Recipes Which Are Sure To Impress Ramzan 2018: This year, if you have relatives and guests coming over to your place for iftar, we've got you covered. Here's a fully-planned Iftar party menu with delicious recipes to avoid all the fuss of putting together a great show!

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT



Here's a fully-planned Iftar party menu with delicious recipes to avoid all the fuss of putting together a great show!





Starters



Kebabs are an integral part of a quintessential iftar spread. For your iftar party, you can try making the ever-so delectable

It is said that Prophet Mohammad broke his fast with three dates, and since then dates have become an important part of the fast breaking ritual and is often seen in various iftar delicacies too. This year, give your dates an interesting spin with the recipe of Ramzan: Kebabs are an integral part of a quintessential iftar spread.

Drinks



For drinks you can opt for something that is both traditional and summery.

Ramzan 2018: For drinks you can opt for something that is both traditional and summery.



Mains



Now for the mains, we have picked some of our most wholesome array of dishes, for the season of festivities demand no less. Try the slow-cooked and soothing

Ramzan 2018: Iftar spread is usually a great melange of meaty and rich delicacies



Desserts



Iftar is as much about its rich meaty delicacies as it is about its flavoursome desserts. For the sweet endings, we suggest this lip-smacking

Ramadan 2018: Desserts are an integral part of Iftar

Ramzan Mubarak everybody!



The holy month of Ramzan is here. Several Muslims across the world are observing the ritualistic fast to mark their devotion towards the almighty. The holy month of Ramadan is believed to be of great importance in the Islamic calendar. It is said, that it was during this month that the Holy Quran was first revealed. The fasts or the roza are observed to inculcate stoicism and a sense of self restraint, both the virtues are highly revered in Islam. People who keep roza eat before sunrise (suhoor or sehri) and then refrain from eating or drinking anything throughout the day. In the evening, people break their fasts after sunset with a meal called 'iftar'. The feast is often a vivid spread of rich and scrumptious delicacies. From wholesome mutton curries, cooling sharbats to the delectable biryanis and the indulgent desserts, an iftar spread is a melange of delicacies that are enjoyed together after a day-long of restrain. This year, if you have relatives and guests coming over to your place for iftar, we've got you covered.Here's a fully-planned Iftar party menu with delicious recipes to avoid all the fuss of putting together a great show!Kebabs are an integral part of a quintessential iftar spread. For your iftar party, you can try making the ever-so delectable boti kebabs. The intensely marinated mutton pieces can either be baked or grilled. These kebabs make for a delicious snack. You can also try your hands at these sumptuous brain cutlets . Juicy and tender patties made of goat's brain and a host of eclectic masalas.It is said that Prophet Mohammad broke his fast with three dates, and since then dates have become an important part of the fast breaking ritual and is often seen in various iftar delicacies too. This year, give your dates an interesting spin with the recipe of stuffed dates with blue cheese . Sweet, creamy and appetising, this is nothing like anything you have had before.For drinks you can opt for something that is both traditional and summery. Royal falooda , could fit the bill perfectly. A refreshing rose-flavoured drink topped with home-made falooda. You can also make fresh, homemade and soothing phalse ka sharbat , the delectable summer quencher made with goodness of phalsa berries.Now for the mains, we have picked some of our most wholesome array of dishes, for the season of festivities demand no less. Try the slow-cooked and soothing mutton nihari for a delightful experience. The fragrant and aromatic Awadhi mutton biryani straight from the royal kitchens of Awadh is sure to be a show-stealer this iftar party. For those who are not so much of a rice fan can relish the festive bread of Ramzan, sheermal, the soft bread made with flour, ghee, salt, sugar and saffron-enhanced milk. No iftar spread is ever complete without haleem , the rich mutton stew made with ground meat, lentil, spices and broken wheat. Chicken lovers can relish this toothsome chicken korma made with tender pieces of chicken, coconut milk and varied spices. There, there we saw you slurping!Iftar is as much about its rich meaty delicacies as it is about its flavoursome desserts. For the sweet endings, we suggest this lip-smacking shahi tukda made by dousing pieces of bread in fragrant condensed milk. Top them up with nuts, cardamom and dry fruits of your choice and enjoy. If you are in a mood to experiment, you can try making the Turkish Ramzan delight baklava too. The crispy and crunchy dessert is made with layers of filo pastry, that is laced with butter and filled with a delectable layer of chopped pistachios. Baked until golden, the flaky pastries are then soaked in rose-flavoured sugar syrup. For those who wish to keep it slightly simple and quick can try their hands at phirni . The scrumptious and fragrant milk and rice-based dessert topped with generous layers of chopped dry and fresh fruits. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter