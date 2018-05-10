Ramadan 2018: 5 All-Time Favourite Ramadan Desserts

1. Shahi Tukda
Shahi tukda, translates to 'a royal piece' or a 'royal bite', and we think there could not have been a name more befitting. Often called a close cousin of Arabic dessert Umm Ali, shahi tukda is made by frying small pieces of bread, dipped in condensed milk, and dry fruits and infused with a hint of cardamom. The Awadhi dessert is also famous across Hyderabad as double ka meetha.
2. Phirni
A scrumptious and fragrant milk and rice-based Indian dessert, phirni is both a Sehri and Iftar favourite. Prepared lavishly across Muslim households in India, during Ramadan and Eid festivities, phirni is made by thickening milk with rice flour and flavoured with cardamom, saffron and rose water. The rich and creamy dessert is topped with generous layers of chopped dry and fresh fruits.
3. Baklava
This Turkish classic is as indulgent as it gets. The crispy and crunchy dessert is made with layers of filo pastry laced with butter and a delectable layer of chopped pistachios. Baked until golden, the flaky pastries are then soaked in rose flavoured sugar syrup. There, there, we saw you slurping! Here's a delicious recipe of baklava you can try your hand at.
4. Sheer Khurma
Sheer khurma or sheer khorma, literally means "milk with dates" in Persian. A delicious Persian pudding made with vermicelli, milk, date and host of chunky nuts. The loaded dessert is prepared for Iftar spreads and Eid festivities across Afghanistan, Indian subcontinent and parts of Central Asia.
5. Khajla Pheni
Khajla is a traditional dessert prepared during Ramadan. It is a deep-fried vermicelli pastry. Made of flour and fried in ghee, it is usually eaten during Sehri. One is supposed to crush the flaky pastry, soak it in milk, and eat it like a cereal.
'tis the season of festivities. Load up on these Ramadan special delicacies, and do let us know if we have missed out any of your favourite in the comments section below.
Ramadan Mubarak, everybody!
