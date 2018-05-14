Ramadan 2018: Significance Of Sehri And What To Eat And Avoid During Sehri

Ramadan 2018: Significance Of Sehri During Ramadan

It is believed that eating sehri is a blessing. Sehri, or suhoor, is the meal that is eaten before the fajr prayer and is considered significant. Most believers enjoy a lavish spread with delicacies like nalli nihari, sheermal, paya soup, dates, sweets, et al. This is usually accompanied with tea or a glass of milk. Sehri, however, shouldn't be eaten after fajr prayer.



Ramadan 2018: What To Eat And Avoid During Sehri

Sehri is a pre-dawn meal mostly when you may not feel as hungry; however, it is imperative to fill your tummy smartly so that your body is fuelled for the day. It is essential to keep your meals simple and remember to not overstuff yourself with lip-smacking dishes. Here's a guide on what you should include and avoid in sehri.

Foods To Eat:

1 High-carb foods like bread, rice and potatoes are loaded with complex carbohydrates that take longer to digest and keep your energy levels high.

2 Fibrous fruits and whole grains should be on top of your sehri menu. Include fruits like banana, apples and apricots, and grains like barley, chickpeas and oats that will make you feel fuller for longer and further help prevent constipation. Don't eat too much as it may make you thirsty; ensure that the intake is limited.

3 Protein is another nutrient that makes an important part of the sehri meal. Sneak proteins in the form of eggs, chicken, yogurt, lentils, et al. Proteins will help you keep active and your energy levelled up.

4 Hydrating foods and drinks should make a part of your sehri diet. Coconut water, cucumbers, pineapple, tomatoes, oranges and lots of water will help keep you going through the day.

What To Avoid:

1 Try not to make foods that are spicy and masaledar; they will only cause heartburn and indigestion.

2 Avoid having too many cups of tea and coffee as the caffeine leads to loss of water that increases thirst.

3 Keep away from salty foods that may dehydrate you.

4 Do not eat too many sugary foods, as they digest quickly, further making you feel hungry.

Make sure your sehri is healthy enough to make your fast a lot more successful.

Ramadan Mubarak!

For the latest Election Results & Live Updates from Karnataka log on to NDTV.com. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.