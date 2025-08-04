Chana Beetroot Tikki: Your Power Bowl You Did Not Know You Needed

Do you need a simple starting recipe for the tray at your upcoming weekend gathering? Beetroot tikkis that are crispy and scrumptious can be the perfect eye-catcher. Nutrition enthusiast and content creator Nidhi Khosla, who goes by the name "ohmyvegggies" for her vibrant vegetarian dishes, recently shared a healthy take on the traditional Indian tikkis. Her Instagram post, Chana Beetroot Tikki, combines grated beetroot, spices, and boiled chickpeas to create a high-protein, high-fibre snack that's ideal for mindful eating.

“The Power Bowl You Didn't Know You Needed,” Nidhi Khosla captioned the post.

Ingredients for tikkis (as shared)

1 cup boiled chana (chickpeas)

1 grated beetroot

50 grams crumbled paneer

2 tablespoons roasted sattu

2 tablespoons gram flour

1 teaspoon coriander seeds (sabut dhaniya)

1 teaspoon fennel seeds (saunf)

1 inch ginger

5 to 6 garlic cloves

2 green chillies

1 cup fresh coriander leaves

1 teaspoon amchur powder

Salt to taste

Oil for shallow cooking

Ingredients for Veg Raita

1 cup curd (dahi)

1 finely chopped onion

1 finely chopped tomato

1 grated or chopped cucumber

1 tablespoon of oil

5 teaspoons of mustard seeds (rai)

6 to 7 curry leaves

pinch of hing (asafoetida)

Salt to taste

Preparations

Mash chickpeas coarsely; combine with beetroot and aromatics. Grind the aromatics along with chillies, ginger, garlic, and coriander leaves. Add the aforementioned spices to the mixture. Add beetroot, paneer, gram flour or roasted sattu to the mashed chickpeas to bind the mixture. Shape into patties; shallow-fry until golden and crisp. Add assorted vegetables (tomato, onion, cucumber) to the curd, and combine it with the oil along with hing and curry leaves. Serve hot tikkis and raita with boiled rice or chapati.

Health Benefits of Chana Beetroot Tikki

Chickpeas, also known as chana, are a nutritious powerhouse that can be used to make a variety of delicious and high-protein snacks. This recipe for chana beetroot tikki is easy to prepare and includes flavourful spices that give the meal a spicy taste. Chana beetroot tikki provides minimum fats, carbohydrates, and protein in a balanced macro profile.

They are ideal for small dinners, post-workout snacks, and lunchboxes. In essence, a tikki is a type of Indian cutlet. These make excellent starters when made in smaller quantities and served with a raita or green chutney, which always adds a little kick.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.